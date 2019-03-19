Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Safety Harbor
Find more places like 5 SEEDLING DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Safety Harbor, FL
/
5 SEEDLING DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5 SEEDLING DRIVE
5 Seedling Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Safety Harbor
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
5 Seedling Drive, Safety Harbor, FL 34695
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Centrally located in Pinellas County, 4 bedroom home with ceramic tile throughout. close to shopping, beaches and more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5 SEEDLING DRIVE have any available units?
5 SEEDLING DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Safety Harbor, FL
.
What amenities does 5 SEEDLING DRIVE have?
Some of 5 SEEDLING DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5 SEEDLING DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5 SEEDLING DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 SEEDLING DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5 SEEDLING DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Safety Harbor
.
Does 5 SEEDLING DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5 SEEDLING DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 5 SEEDLING DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 SEEDLING DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 SEEDLING DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5 SEEDLING DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5 SEEDLING DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5 SEEDLING DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5 SEEDLING DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 SEEDLING DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 SEEDLING DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 SEEDLING DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Safety Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Safety Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Safety Harbor 3 Bedrooms
Safety Harbor Apartments with Pool
Safety Harbor Furnished Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Holiday, FL
North Sarasota, FL
Meadow Oaks, FL
Bee Ridge, FL
Belleair, FL
Progress Village, FL
Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
Beacon Square, FL
Keystone, FL
Bayshore Gardens, FL
Tierra Verde, FL
Madeira Beach, FL
Sun City Center, FL
West Lealman, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg