Safety Harbor, FL
5 SEEDLING DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5 SEEDLING DRIVE

5 Seedling Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5 Seedling Drive, Safety Harbor, FL 34695

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Centrally located in Pinellas County, 4 bedroom home with ceramic tile throughout. close to shopping, beaches and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 SEEDLING DRIVE have any available units?
5 SEEDLING DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 5 SEEDLING DRIVE have?
Some of 5 SEEDLING DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 SEEDLING DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5 SEEDLING DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 SEEDLING DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5 SEEDLING DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Safety Harbor.
Does 5 SEEDLING DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5 SEEDLING DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 5 SEEDLING DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 SEEDLING DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 SEEDLING DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5 SEEDLING DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5 SEEDLING DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5 SEEDLING DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5 SEEDLING DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 SEEDLING DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 SEEDLING DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 SEEDLING DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
