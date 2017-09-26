Rent Calculator
13406 Prestwick dr.
13406 Prestwick dr.
13406 Prestwick Drive
No Longer Available
Location
13406 Prestwick Drive, Riverview, FL 33579
Amenities
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 01/14/19 Riverview - Property Id: 88182
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/88182
Property Id 88182
(RLNE4537417)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13406 Prestwick dr. have any available units?
13406 Prestwick dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Riverview, FL
.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Riverview Rent Report
.
Is 13406 Prestwick dr. currently offering any rent specials?
13406 Prestwick dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13406 Prestwick dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 13406 Prestwick dr. is pet friendly.
Does 13406 Prestwick dr. offer parking?
No, 13406 Prestwick dr. does not offer parking.
Does 13406 Prestwick dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13406 Prestwick dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13406 Prestwick dr. have a pool?
No, 13406 Prestwick dr. does not have a pool.
Does 13406 Prestwick dr. have accessible units?
No, 13406 Prestwick dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 13406 Prestwick dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13406 Prestwick dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13406 Prestwick dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 13406 Prestwick dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
