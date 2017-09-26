All apartments in Riverview
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13406 Prestwick dr.

13406 Prestwick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13406 Prestwick Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 01/14/19 Riverview - Property Id: 88182

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/88182
Property Id 88182

(RLNE4537417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13406 Prestwick dr. have any available units?
13406 Prestwick dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
Is 13406 Prestwick dr. currently offering any rent specials?
13406 Prestwick dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13406 Prestwick dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 13406 Prestwick dr. is pet friendly.
Does 13406 Prestwick dr. offer parking?
No, 13406 Prestwick dr. does not offer parking.
Does 13406 Prestwick dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13406 Prestwick dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13406 Prestwick dr. have a pool?
No, 13406 Prestwick dr. does not have a pool.
Does 13406 Prestwick dr. have accessible units?
No, 13406 Prestwick dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 13406 Prestwick dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13406 Prestwick dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13406 Prestwick dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 13406 Prestwick dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
