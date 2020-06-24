12908 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY

Amenities
Better than New! Gorgeous Townhouse that is Super Conveniently Located in the Heart of Riverview and Less than 4 miles to I-75! Shows Like a Model and Sits on a Water Lot Featuring 3 Split Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 1/2 Bath down, with an Open Floor Plan Perfect for Entertaining! Better Than New - Additional Upgrades include a Screened Lanai to Sit/Relax/Enjoy the Water views, Garage Door Opener and Front Door Electronic Door Lock system. The Community of Summerfield offers an array of Amenities & Social Events Including 2 pools, Parks, Tennis, Ball Fields, Elementary School, Indoor Full-Size Basketball Court, and Fitness Center. Make this your new home today!