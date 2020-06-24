All apartments in Riverview
Riverview, FL
12908 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY
12908 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY

12908 Utopia Gardens Way · No Longer Available
Location

12908 Utopia Gardens Way, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Better than New! Gorgeous Townhouse that is Super Conveniently Located in the Heart of Riverview and Less than 4 miles to I-75! Shows Like a Model and Sits on a Water Lot Featuring 3 Split Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 1/2 Bath down, with an Open Floor Plan Perfect for Entertaining! Better Than New - Additional Upgrades include a Screened Lanai to Sit/Relax/Enjoy the Water views, Garage Door Opener and Front Door Electronic Door Lock system. The Community of Summerfield offers an array of Amenities & Social Events Including 2 pools, Parks, Tennis, Ball Fields, Elementary School, Indoor Full-Size Basketball Court, and Fitness Center. Make this your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12908 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY have any available units?
12908 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12908 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY have?
Some of 12908 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12908 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
12908 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12908 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 12908 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 12908 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY offer parking?
Yes, 12908 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY offers parking.
Does 12908 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12908 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12908 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY have a pool?
Yes, 12908 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY has a pool.
Does 12908 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY have accessible units?
No, 12908 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 12908 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12908 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY has units with dishwashers.
