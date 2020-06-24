12908 UTOPIA GARDENS WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool garage tennis court

Better than New! Gorgeous Townhouse that is Super Conveniently Located in the Heart of Riverview and Less than 4 miles to I-75! Shows Like a Model and Sits on a Water Lot Featuring 3 Split Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 1/2 Bath down, with an Open Floor Plan Perfect for Entertaining! Better Than New - Additional Upgrades include a Screened Lanai to Sit/Relax/Enjoy the Water views, Garage Door Opener and Front Door Electronic Door Lock system. The Community of Summerfield offers an array of Amenities & Social Events Including 2 pools, Parks, Tennis, Ball Fields, Elementary School, Indoor Full-Size Basketball Court, and Fitness Center. Make this your new home today!