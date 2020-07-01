All apartments in Riverview
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

12321 Healey Summit Lane

12321 Healey Summit Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12321 Healey Summit Lane, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
some paid utils
Listing Agent: Olga Tobon MyRealtorOlga@Hotmail.Com (813) 479-7909 - Lovely end unit townhome in nice gated community with quick access to I75, Hwy 301, restaurants, shopping & banking! Perfect floorplan, upgraded Kitchen w/ cherry cabinetry, granite countertops, spacious pantry, stainless steel appliances, convenient upstairs laundry (washer/dryer included!). Master bedroom with walk-in closet & attached bath, and 2nd bedroom with double closet & attached bath. Extended, covered & fully screened lanai, with storage closet. !!Water included in rent!!

(RLNE3978780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12321 Healey Summit Lane have any available units?
12321 Healey Summit Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12321 Healey Summit Lane have?
Some of 12321 Healey Summit Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12321 Healey Summit Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12321 Healey Summit Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12321 Healey Summit Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12321 Healey Summit Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 12321 Healey Summit Lane offer parking?
No, 12321 Healey Summit Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12321 Healey Summit Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12321 Healey Summit Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12321 Healey Summit Lane have a pool?
No, 12321 Healey Summit Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12321 Healey Summit Lane have accessible units?
No, 12321 Healey Summit Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12321 Healey Summit Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12321 Healey Summit Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

