12321 Healey Summit Lane

Amenities
Listing Agent: Olga Tobon MyRealtorOlga@Hotmail.Com (813) 479-7909 - Lovely end unit townhome in nice gated community with quick access to I75, Hwy 301, restaurants, shopping & banking! Perfect floorplan, upgraded Kitchen w/ cherry cabinetry, granite countertops, spacious pantry, stainless steel appliances, convenient upstairs laundry (washer/dryer included!). Master bedroom with walk-in closet & attached bath, and 2nd bedroom with double closet & attached bath. Extended, covered & fully screened lanai, with storage closet. !!Water included in rent!!
(RLNE3978780)