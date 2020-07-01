12321 Healey Summit Lane

Amenities

Listing Agent: Olga Tobon MyRealtorOlga@Hotmail.Com (813) 479-7909 - Lovely end unit townhome in nice gated community with quick access to I75, Hwy 301, restaurants, shopping & banking! Perfect floorplan, upgraded Kitchen w/ cherry cabinetry, granite countertops, spacious pantry, stainless steel appliances, convenient upstairs laundry (washer/dryer included!). Master bedroom with walk-in closet & attached bath, and 2nd bedroom with double closet & attached bath. Extended, covered & fully screened lanai, with storage closet. !!Water included in rent!!



(RLNE3978780)