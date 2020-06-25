11203 Denmore Lane

Amenities
First-time FHA and VA home buyer BEAUTY!!! Located in desirable Panther Trace. Come check out this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with bonus room/office. CLEAN, CLEAN CLEAN! Move-in ready! Favorite features include vaulted ceilings, cultured marble countertops, two walk-in closets in master bath, bay window in the kitchen for breakfast nook, and a large, 12X20 covered and screened patio for entertaining. Great schools and great amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool, miles of walking/biking trails, tennis courts, basketball courts, playgrounds, and more. Easy to see, Easy to show!
