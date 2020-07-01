10541 OPUS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Nice three bedroom two bath home. "Wood" look ceramic tile throughout. Backyard overlooks a pond. All appliances are included including washer and dryer. Two car attached garage has electric door opener. Freshley painted and ready to be rented.