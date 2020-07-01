10541 OPUS DRIVE

Nice three bedroom two bath home. "Wood" look ceramic tile throughout. Backyard overlooks a pond. All appliances are included including washer and dryer. Two car attached garage has electric door opener. Freshley painted and ready to be rented.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
