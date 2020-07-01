All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 10541 OPUS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
10541 OPUS DRIVE
Last updated January 13 2020 at 7:50 PM

10541 OPUS DRIVE

10541 Opus Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10541 Opus Drive, Riverview, FL 33579
South Fork

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice three bedroom two bath home. "Wood" look ceramic tile throughout. Backyard overlooks a pond. All appliances are included including washer and dryer. Two car attached garage has electric door opener. Freshley painted and ready to be rented.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10541 OPUS DRIVE have any available units?
10541 OPUS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10541 OPUS DRIVE have?
Some of 10541 OPUS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10541 OPUS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10541 OPUS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10541 OPUS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10541 OPUS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10541 OPUS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10541 OPUS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10541 OPUS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10541 OPUS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10541 OPUS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10541 OPUS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10541 OPUS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10541 OPUS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10541 OPUS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10541 OPUS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa