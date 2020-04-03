All apartments in Punta Gorda
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:34 PM

200 HARBOR WALK DRIVE

200 Harbor Walk Dr · (941) 380-6263
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 Harbor Walk Dr, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 321 · Avail. now

$4,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2172 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
elevator
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
lobby
tennis court
RENTED DECEMBER - APRIL 2020 - PARADISE AWAITS!!! Enjoy breathtaking views of the Charlotte Harbor and the Peace River from this second floor condo! This spacious, impeccably furnished condo is like living in a model with natural light throughout!! LOCATION is second to none; enjoy Laishley Park RIGHT next door, restaurants, shopping, bike and walking paths right out your building! Heated swimming pool, tennis court, underground private parking and a secured lobby to elevators. Don't miss this rare find!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 HARBOR WALK DRIVE have any available units?
200 HARBOR WALK DRIVE has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 200 HARBOR WALK DRIVE have?
Some of 200 HARBOR WALK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 HARBOR WALK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
200 HARBOR WALK DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 HARBOR WALK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 200 HARBOR WALK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Punta Gorda.
Does 200 HARBOR WALK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 200 HARBOR WALK DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 200 HARBOR WALK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 HARBOR WALK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 HARBOR WALK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 200 HARBOR WALK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 200 HARBOR WALK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 200 HARBOR WALK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 200 HARBOR WALK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 HARBOR WALK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 HARBOR WALK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 HARBOR WALK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
