200 HARBOR WALK DRIVE

Amenities
RENTED DECEMBER - APRIL 2020 - PARADISE AWAITS!!! Enjoy breathtaking views of the Charlotte Harbor and the Peace River from this second floor condo! This spacious, impeccably furnished condo is like living in a model with natural light throughout!! LOCATION is second to none; enjoy Laishley Park RIGHT next door, restaurants, shopping, bike and walking paths right out your building! Heated swimming pool, tennis court, underground private parking and a secured lobby to elevators. Don't miss this rare find!!!