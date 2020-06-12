/
manasota key
214 Apartments for rent in Manasota Key, FL📍
1 Unit Available
5050 N Beach Rd #301
5050 North Beach Road, Manasota Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
2525 sqft
ANNUAL FURNISHED RENTAL with OCEAN VIEW and BEACHSIDE POOL on Manasota key! - ANNUAL FURNISHED RENTAL with OCEAN VIEW and BEACHSIDE POOL on Manasota Key! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath top floor Condo provides Water Views and all the comforts of Florida
1 Unit Available
2950 N BEACH ROAD
2950 North Beach Road, Manasota Key, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1173 sqft
DIRECT GULF FRONT *** BEAUTIFUL SUNSETS FROM YOUR LANAI *** BOATERS DREAM *** UPDATED *** Come live the Island Life Style at Tamarind Gulf & Bay. Boaters enjoy the beautiful crystal blue waters of the Gulf on Mexico with World Class Fishing.
1 Unit Available
1300 HOLIDAY DRIVE
1300 Holiday Drive, Manasota Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
715 sqft
Vacation rental or Annual Rental steps from multiple beaches, Public beach access at Beachcomber lane just before Holiday Dr. great fishing, kayaking, jet skiing, parasailing, boating & beautiful sunsets. Quiet dead-end street with little traffic.
1 Unit Available
1330 BEACH ROAD
1330 Beach Road, Manasota Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Private resort, competently remodeled to highest standards.
1 Unit Available
2795 N BEACH ROAD
2795 North Beach Road, Manasota Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
1529 sqft
Less than .5 mile stroll to the warm sand and blue waters of Englewood Beach, this Manasota Key home provides the perfect backdrop for your escape to paradise.
1 Unit Available
1100 GULF BOULEVARD
1100 Gulf Boulevard, Manasota Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
650 sqft
January 2020 still available!! Rented Feb/March 2020. Special rate from Sept- October is @ $1500 mth plus bed taxes.
1 Unit Available
2690 N BEACH
2690 North Beach Road, Manasota Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$16,000
2905 sqft
The Ultimate Beach Front LUXURY DREAM Vacation Rental is waiting for you! MANASOTA KEY is a charming off the beaten path barrier island located in S.W. Florida nestled between the Gulf of Mexico and Lemon Bay. North Beach Rd-a two lane road runs N.
1 Unit Available
2700 N BEACH ROAD
2700 North Beach Road, Manasota Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1311 sqft
AVAILABLE Jan 6 2021 FOR THE SEASON*** GULF FRONT PELICAN LANDING FULLY UPDATED LOFT CONDO**FABULOUS MODERN INTERIOR and SPECTACULAR VIEWS**This unit is completely and tastefully updated.
1 Unit Available
2955 N BEACH ROAD
2955 North Beach Road, Manasota Key, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,300
1329 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE FOR SMMER RENTALS 2020*** 2 WEEK MINIMUM***DON'T MISS OUT*** Beautiful BEACH on the GULF OF MEXICO*** Choose from 26 BOAT SLIPS on LEMON BAY** Rare opportunity to rent a 3rd-floor Tamarind UPDATED unit in an elevator building with a
Results within 1 mile of Manasota Key
Grove City
1 Unit Available
1965 Massachusetts Ave. Unit B
1965 Massachusetts Ave, Grove City, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
636 sqft
VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL - Available: April 2020 and June - Dec 2020 RENTED: January-March 2020 and May 2020 and Jan-Mar 2021 Jan-Mar $2,420* / month Apr-Dec $1,650* / month *Taxes and Fees not included Don't miss out on this Duplex pool home
Old Englewood Village
1 Unit Available
251 W Cowles
251 West Cowles Street, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
460 sqft
VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL - AVAILABLE: April through December 2020 RENTED: Now through March 2020 and Jan-Apr 2021 Jan-Mar $1,500* / month Apr-Dec $1,000* / month *Does not include taxes and fees *This property is REALTOR owned Just blocks
1 Unit Available
1494 Janet Place
1494 Janet Place, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1744 sqft
SEASONAL PROPERTY FOR LEASE: We have the deep water, boat davits and a private boat ramp. Located on the corner of a canal and Godfrey Creek, you are one bridge away from the Intercoastal Waterway.
Old Englewood Village
1 Unit Available
65 1ST AVENUE
65 1st Avenue, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
525 sqft
Florida cottage close to downtown and the beaches. Non smoking. This is set amongst Florida landscaping putting you in your own private world. Property is fenced in with Florida vegetation.
Old Englewood Village
1 Unit Available
50 1ST AVENUE
50 1st Avenue, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
550 sqft
An original Florida style Cottage style to call home with walking distance to the beaches and downtown Englewood. Safe neighborhood with sidewalks for walking or riding your bike. Close to several parks and across from Lemon Bay itself.
1 Unit Available
2044 PLACIDA ROAD
2044 Placida Road, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
450 sqft
RENT REDUCTION. On canal. No bridges to open water. Bring your boat. Cute duplex with great lanai. New A/C. Can be leased furnished or unfurnished. Immediate move in available. Plenty of parking. 130 FT SEAWALL
1 Unit Available
1688 Winstan Avenue
1688 Winstan Avenue, Englewood, FL
Studio
$1,400
912 sqft
Waterfront studio house available! Enjoy tile flooring throughout, breakfast bar, and washer and dryer in unit. Home is partially furnished, but can be unfurnished if preferred.
Old Englewood Village
1 Unit Available
470 S MCCALL ROAD
470 South Mccall Road, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,000
487 sqft
Old Florida charm is found in this small, tropical resort-style 14 unit Bay Front condominium with Gulf access.
Grove City
1 Unit Available
1954 OREGON TRAIL
1954 Oregon Trail, Grove City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1500 sqft
2/2 Condo available as seasonal rental. Dock and pool access. This condo has views of the marina and is located close to dinning, shopping and the beach. Please call for more details and for summer rates.
1 Unit Available
1375 BEACH ROAD
1375 Beach Road, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1760 sqft
NOT AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2021. Rented 4/1/20 - 5/6/20. Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season/ summer rates are $3,500.00 for April, and $3,000 per month from May through December.
Grove City
1 Unit Available
1959 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE
1959 Pennsylvania Avenue, Grove City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
942 sqft
Rented 1/1/21 - 4/30/21. Available Off-Season 2021 & 2021. Seasonal/Short Term Rental available. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off-season rate is $1,400/month. This home comes with a deeded boat slip just steps away.
Old Englewood Village
1 Unit Available
480 S MCCALL ROAD
480 South Mccall Road, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1500 sqft
Rented thru March 2021. $1850 from May-Dec only. Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home close to Old Englewood Village area. Two screened tiled lanais-front and side rear. Partial views of Lemon Bay can be seen in rear.
Grove City
1 Unit Available
2535 10TH STREET
2535 10th Street, Grove City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1220 sqft
AVAILABLE EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2020 ON MONTHLY BASIS.
Results within 5 miles of Manasota Key
1 Unit Available
1216 Loma Lane
1216 Loma Lane, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1040 sqft
1216 Loma Lane Available 07/01/20 *** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - ***VACATION/SHORT TERM RENTAL*** AVAILABLE: July through December 2020 RENTED: April-June 2020 and Jan-Feb 2021 Jan-Mar $2,600* / month Apr-Dec $1,500* / month *Does not
1 Unit Available
21 St John Blvd
21 Saint John Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1857 sqft
St.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Manasota Key rentals listed on Apartment List is $5,510.
Some of the colleges located in the Manasota Key area include Florida SouthWestern State College, Ringling College of Art and Design, Suncoast Technical College, Florida Gulf Coast University, and University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Manasota Key from include Fort Myers, Bradenton, Sarasota, Cape Coral, and Bonita Springs.
