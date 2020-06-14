Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:39 AM

35 Apartments for rent in Punta Gorda, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Punta Gorda renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
95 North Marion Ct #135
95 North Marion Court, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2468 sqft
95 North Marion Ct #135 Available 08/01/20 Luxury Punta Gorda Condominium - Views, views, views. Luxury 3d floor 2/3-bedroom condo overlooking the Peace river and Charlotte Harbor.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
89 VIVANTE BOULEVARD
89 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2338 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 2020 - DECEMBER $2200!! Million dollar views from this Harbor front condo with private elevator access, harbor view and spacious lanai.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
91 VIVANTE BLVD.
91 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2338 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL- UNFURNISHED GORGEOUS UNIT IN LUXURIOUS VIVANTE CONDO COMMUNITY! RARE ON THE HARBOR ELEVATOR OPENS UP INTO THE HOME $2300.00 rent 2300 Deposit Three bedroom, 2.5 bath unit with a beautiful Charlotte Harbor view.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
97 VIVANTE BOULEVARD
97 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1485 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SEASONAL RENTAL **4 Months Required**. - BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM VIVANTE UNIT! This spacious home features a kitchen boasts ample cabinetry, a planning desk, and a dining area with a private entrance to the lanai.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
85 VIVANTE BOULEVARD
85 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2338 sqft
ANNUAL FURNISHED RENTAL Experience resort style living in the gated community of VIVANTE, Huge 3/bedroom 2.5 bath rent is $2400, security deposit $2500.00 available 8-1-20 located in the beautiful deed restricted community of PUNTA GORDA ISLES.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
93 VIVANTE BOULEVARD
93 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
2338 sqft
Stunning RARE harbor front Seasonal Rental $4,100/month + tax 1000.00 Deposit, (minimum of 3 months required, additional months will be discounted) Please ask us for rates for renting 6months or 12months.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
90 VIVANTE BOULEVARD
90 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1803 sqft
TOP FLOOR IN DESIRABLE RESORT STYLE VIVANTE! LEASE OR PURCHASE! LEASE PURCHASE OPTION! SPACIOUS, OPEN PLAN, OVERLOOKS LAKE & SURROUNDING AREA, SUNRISE VIEWS! TILE FLOORS THRUOUT EXCEPT 2 LARGE BEDROOMS.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
3806 SAINT GIRONS DRIVE
3806 Saint Girons Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2417 sqft
BOOKED JANUARY 2021 TO APRIL 2021 Vacation Home in beautiful Punta Gorda Isles – Waterfront property with two (2) boat Docks. One (1) Boat dock with no Lift and One (1) boat dock with a 15,000 Lb. Boat Lift.
Results within 1 mile of Punta Gorda

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
5125 MELBOURNE STREET
5125 Melbourne Street, Charlotte Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1759 sqft
Seasonal Rental Available! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1759 square foot condo is on the 1st floor and overlooks the pool.
Results within 5 miles of Punta Gorda
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 02:46pm
10 Units Available
Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln, Port Charlotte, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1477 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
44 Units Available
Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
Studio
$992
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,077
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1143 sqft
Springs at Port Charlotte is a brand new, pet-friendly, luxury apartment community in Port Charlotte, Florida. This gated community has easy access to I-75 & Publix Super Markets, Inc.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
1750 DUNVEGAN DRIVE
1750 Dunvegan Drive, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1382 sqft
Turnkey, nicely appointed home in the highly popular Kings Gate Resort Style Community.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
25313 LONGMEADOW DRIVE
25313 Longmeadow Drive, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
2449 sqft
BREATHTAKING BRAND NEW 3 BEDROOM/3 BATH HOME in HERITAGE LANDING. OFF SEASON RATES - $3500! Lease includes Golf Membership to Heritage Club Golf Course - right in your backyard. Lounge by the heated pool overlooking lake and golf course.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Section 40
1 Unit Available
21667 EDGEWATER DRIVE
21667 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
2334 sqft
THIS HOUSE IS A GEM! A MUST RENT FOR SNOWBIRDS! Featuring a spacious living space with: • Pool Table/Billiards • Giant movie screen size TV • Cable/Internet • Bar table on back pool deck • Beautiful Screen-in pool and spa • Sand box • Dock/Boat
Results within 10 miles of Punta Gorda

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
3321 Sunset Key Cir Unit 303
3321 Sunset Key Circle, Burnt Store Marina, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1957 sqft
ENJOY the winter months relaxing on the screened lanai and gazing out at the expansive view of Charlotte Harbor watching BOATERS, WILDLIFE AND SUNSETS. This 3BR/3BA condo boasts an inviting master bedroom with views of the harbor.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Jacaranda
1 Unit Available
1900 Corona Del Sire DR
1900 Corona Del Sire Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
Heron Glenn Golfing Community - Available NOW!! 2 bdroom 2 bath home right on the 2nd HOLE of the Golf Course. Fully furnished available as a short term rental up to December 2020. Booked Jan - March of 2021.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Burnt Store
1 Unit Available
4323 NW 24th TER
4323 Northwest 24th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,829
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
1548 Islamorada BLVD
1548 Islamorada Boulevard, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
SMART SEASONAL RENTAL....OUTRIGGER Model with VAULTED CEILING... OPEN FLOOR PLAN and SPLIT BEDROOMS....Amazing Florida Room adds more square feet to your Renting Experience with Screened Outside Paver Patio...GRANITE Countertops....BREAKFAST BAR...

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
3191 Matecumbe Key RD
3191 Matecumbe Key Road, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
If you are looking for BEAUTIFUL SUNSETS & BIG WATER VIEWS for your WINTER ESCAPE - LOOK NO MORE!!...

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
3329 Sunset Key CIR
3329 Sunset Key Circle, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Grand Isles Towers III Seasonal Rental - AVAILABLE JAN & APRIL 2021 -in Burnt Store Marina with Charlotte Harbor Views! It doesn't get any better than this!...This unit is exquisitely appointed...quality tropical theme furnishings and fans thru-out.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
17750 Courtside Landings
17750 Courtside Landings Circle, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
SEASONAL RENTAL....STRIKING DECOR - BRAND NEW FURNISHINGS...GRANITE KITCHEN...POOL HOME with HOT TUB in COURTSIDE LANDINGS in beautiful BURNT STORE MARINA....Water Views of Pond....DEN with Sleeper Couch....Two Car Garage....

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
801 Islamorada BLVD
801 Islamorada Boulevard, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
BURNT STORE MARINA Condo with Fairway View..Desirable.RUDDER CLUB-NEWER Leather Couches, Recliner, and Combo TV/Fireplace.... Tastefully Decorated..Second Floor with Elevator....

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
5 PIRATES LN
5 Pirates Ln, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Popular COMMODORE CLUB....Lovely Seasonal Rental in desirable in BURNT STORE MARINA. Spacious unit with TWO LARGE bedrooms and TWO baths....Glass Enclosures on the SPACIOUS screened lanai with distant views of Marina and Lower Basin...

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
3278 Sunset Key CIR
3278 Sunset Key Circle, Burnt Store Marina, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
ANNUAL RENTAL - 12 MONTH LEASE in gated BURNT STORE MARINA...LOOKING FOR THREE BEDROOMS?....LOOK NO MORE! This delightful PROSPERITY POINT, Ground Floor Condo offers Water Fountain display viewable from your Lanai! TWO HEATED POOLS...
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Punta Gorda, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Punta Gorda renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

