apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:41 AM
113 Apartments for rent in Punta Gorda, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1031 W. Retta Esplanade Unit 134
1031 West Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1404 sqft
*** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL Available: July 2020 (This property is only available until the end of 2020) Rented: (Not available in 2021) Seasonal Rate (Jan - Mar) - $2,800* Off-Season Rate (Apr - Dec) -
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
650 Trumpet Tree
650 Trumpet Tree Street, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2005 sqft
Burnt Store Meadows Home on Double Lot - 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage annual rental has large lanai with vinyl windows. Open concept floor plan with separate dining room, breakfast area & wood burning fireplace in living area.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
3314 Wood Thrush Dr Unit 123
3314 Wood Thrush Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1594 sqft
3314 Wood Thrush Dr. Punta Gorda, Fl 33950 - 3 Month minimum lease in season. Available out of season as well, call for pricing and availability. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath condo on the second floor with elevator access.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1431 AQUI ESTA
1431 Aqui Esta Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1517 sqft
Furnished OFF SEASON, now through December, 3 months min rental. THIS IS ALREADY RENTED FOR 2020 RENTAL 3/2/1 ground floor 3 bedroom, end unit condo! Furnished beautifully with a bright and airy open floor plan is perfect for entertaining guests.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
163 MARIA COURT
163 Maria Court, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2076 sqft
FURNISHED SEASONAL RENTAL - Are you looking to get away from it all? Look no further because this one has what you're looking for.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
85 VIVANTE BOULEVARD
85 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2338 sqft
ANNUAL FURNISHED RENTAL Experience resort style living in the gated community of VIVANTE, Huge 3/bedroom 2.5 bath rent is $2400, security deposit $2500.00 available 8-1-20 located in the beautiful deed restricted community of PUNTA GORDA ISLES.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
2002 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD
2002 Bal Harbor Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1517 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL - BEAUTIFUL FIRST FLOOR, END UNIT WITH STUNNING SAILBOAT WATER VIEWS AND A ONE CAR GARAGE! Spacious kitchen offers a breakfast bar and pantry. Bonus room across from the kitchen is perfect for a formal dining room.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
3701 ALBACETE CIRCLE
3701 Albacete Circle, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1451 sqft
Live in Style at Villas at Burnt Store Isles: Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath with Den that can be used as a 3rd. bedroom, office or play room.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
337 COLDEWAY DRIVE
337 Coldeway Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1111 sqft
Rent $2500.00 plus tax, 2/2 with 1 covered parking space. Easy ground floor unit available 3+ months. Lovely private poolside condo with lanai, 2 queen beds, washer, dryer with wifi and cable.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
745 BIMINI LANE
745 Bimini Lane, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2419 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL, MAY AND JUNE AVAILABLE - STUNNING CANAL WATER VIEWS FROM THIS GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM PUNTA GORDA ISLES HOME! Bright and airy with vaulted ceilings and large sliders and windows providing beautiful views.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
215 LEWIS CIRCLE
215 Lewis Circle, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1377 sqft
Beautiful, newly constructed, clean, fresh, spacious rental home located in the heart of the beautiful, well sought after PGI (Punta Gorda Isles) Punta Gorda located in Charlotte County was voted one of the top ten retirement communities in the U.S.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
219 LEWIS CIRCLE
219 Lewis Circle, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1377 sqft
Beautiful, newly constructed, clean, fresh, spacious rental home located in the heart of the beautiful, well sought after PGI (Punta Gorda Isles). Punta Gorda located in Charlotte County was voted one of the top ten retirement communities in the U.S.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
99 VIVANTE BOULEVARD
99 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1698 sqft
FURNISHED Annual Vivante Condo, two bedroom, two bath, with garage to enjoy year round sunsets. Enjoy Vivante with the great resort living feel with amenities to include, two swimming pools, both a 25 ft meter pool and a gorgeous infinity edge pool.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
89 VIVANTE BOULEVARD
89 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2338 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 2020 - DECEMBER $2200!! Million dollar views from this Harbor front condo with private elevator access, harbor view and spacious lanai.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
2101 WYATT CIRCLE
2101 Wyatt Circle, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2642 sqft
**RENTED FOR SEASON 2021 JANUARY THROUGH APRIL. ** Other months may be available, call for rates and dates. Beautiful custom built three bedroom home on saltwater canal with a heated pool.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
97 VIVANTE BOULEVARD
97 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1485 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL **4 Months Required**. - BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM VIVANTE UNIT! This spacious home features a kitchen boasts ample cabinetry, a planning desk, and a dining area with a private entrance to the lanai.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
26248 STILLWATER CIRCLE
26248 Stillwater Circle, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1269 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL UNFURNISHED $1700 SEMINOLE LAKES- This lovely 2/2/2 home WILL BE UNFURNISHED.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
3919 SAN ROCCO
3919 San Rocco Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1020 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL, 3 Month Minimum 2700.00+ tax 1000.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
93 VIVANTE BOULEVARD
93 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
2338 sqft
Stunning RARE harbor front Seasonal Rental $4,100/month + tax 1000.00 Deposit, (minimum of 3 months required, additional months will be discounted) Please ask us for rates for renting 6months or 12months.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
311 GARVIN STREET
311 Garvin Street, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1114 sqft
DEEDED BOAT LIFT - 5 Minutes to Charlotte Harbor. Live on the water with your boat docked outside. This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with direct access to open water so you can live your dream year round.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
118 TROPICANA DRIVE
118 Tropicana Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1607 sqft
Now available is this great home located in Charlotte County's most desirable area, Punta Gorda Isles. This newly updated home has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and washer/dryer included.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
7355 SCHEFFLERA
7355 Schefflera, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2132 sqft
Seasonal or Annual furnished Rental $3,300/month + tax $1,000 deposit RARE small non shed dog allowed - 3 BEDROOM + OFFICE HOME IN BURNT STORE MEADOWS (not the Marina) this neighborhood is just 10 mins to DT Punta Gorda.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1594 SAN MARINO COURT
1594 San Marino Court, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2391 sqft
SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL - GORGEOUS, CUSTOM BUILT 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATHROOM HOME WITH WIDE WATER VIEWS! Bright and airy open floor plan with vaulted and tray ceilings, huge windows and sliders throughout the home.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
3830 SAINT KITTS COURT
3830 St Kitts Court, Punta Gorda, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
2914 sqft
/3/2 Lovely canal waterfront vacation rental in high demand area of Punta Gorda Isles (PGI) ******Booked for 1/1/20-5/8/20 ****** Available as a weekly rental, please call for rates.
