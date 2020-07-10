Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:54 PM

167 Apartments for rent in Punta Gorda, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Punta Gorda apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ...

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
820 Santa Margerita Ln
820 Santa Margerita Lane, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1551 sqft
820 Santa Margerita Lane - AVAILABLE DECEMBER & JANUARY FOR SEASON 2021 - ALSO AVAILABLE FOR OFF-SEASON MONTHS. 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Car garage in the sought after Punta Gorda Isles. Split floor plan with two large living areas.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1312 AQUI ESTA
1312 Aqui Esta Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1285 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL - SPACIOUS TWO BEDROOM HOME IN PUNTA GORDA! This lovely home boasts tile throughout with numerous entry points to the screened lanai.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
40 Ocean Dr
40 Ocean Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2644 sqft
40 Ocean Drive, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 - Seasonal furnished rental, 3 month minimum. Other months may be available. Enjoy all Florida has to offer with this sailboat water front home.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1031 W. Retta Esplanade Unit 134
1031 West Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1404 sqft
*** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL Available: July 2020 (This property is only available until the end of 2020) Rented: (Not available in 2021) Seasonal Rate (Jan - Mar) - $2,800* Off-Season Rate (Apr - Dec) -

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2000 Bal Harbor Blvd Unit 122
2000 Bal Harbor Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1517 sqft
2000 Bal Harbor Punta Gorda 33950 - Price Reduction!! Enjoy your morning coffee from this SECOND floor 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 car detached garage condo in beautiful Punt Gorda Isles.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
650 Trumpet Tree
650 Trumpet Tree Street, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2005 sqft
Burnt Store Meadows Home on Double Lot - 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage annual rental has large lanai with vinyl windows. Open concept floor plan with separate dining room, breakfast area & wood burning fireplace in living area.

1 of 52

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1615 Via Dolce Vita
1615 Via Dolce Vita, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1617 sqft
TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL RENTAL - * WATERFRONT * 3-BEDROOM, 2-BATH, 2-CAR GARAGE * WI-FI INTERNET * BASIC CABLE * CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN / PARKS * ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED** SEASONAL RENTAL. Available now. Rented Jan 1 thru April 30, 2020.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1431 AQUI ESTA
1431 Aqui Esta Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1517 sqft
Furnished OFF SEASON, now through December, 3 months min rental. THIS IS ALREADY RENTED FOR 2020 RENTAL 3/2/1 ground floor 3 bedroom, end unit condo! Furnished beautifully with a bright and airy open floor plan is perfect for entertaining guests.

1 of 53

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
95 North Marion Ct #135
95 North Marion Court, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2225 sqft
95 North Marion Ct #135 Available 08/01/20 Luxury Punta Gorda Condominium - Views, views, views. Luxury 3d floor 2/3-bedroom condo overlooking the Peace river and Charlotte Harbor.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
163 MARIA COURT
163 Maria Court, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2076 sqft
FURNISHED SEASONAL RENTAL - Are you looking to get away from it all? Look no further because this one has what you're looking for.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2002 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD
2002 Bal Harbor Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1517 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL - BEAUTIFUL FIRST FLOOR, END UNIT WITH STUNNING SAILBOAT WATER VIEWS AND A ONE CAR GARAGE! Spacious kitchen offers a breakfast bar and pantry. Bonus room across from the kitchen is perfect for a formal dining room.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
337 COLDEWAY DRIVE
337 Coldeway Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1111 sqft
Rent $2500.00 plus tax, 2/2 with 1 covered parking space. Easy ground floor unit available 3+ months. Lovely private poolside condo with lanai, 2 queen beds, washer, dryer with wifi and cable.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
745 BIMINI LANE
745 Bimini Lane, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2419 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL, MAY AND JUNE AVAILABLE - STUNNING CANAL WATER VIEWS FROM THIS GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM PUNTA GORDA ISLES HOME! Bright and airy with vaulted ceilings and large sliders and windows providing beautiful views.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
215 LEWIS CIRCLE
215 Lewis Circle, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1377 sqft
Beautiful, newly constructed, clean, fresh, spacious rental home located in the heart of the beautiful, well sought after PGI (Punta Gorda Isles) Punta Gorda located in Charlotte County was voted one of the top ten retirement communities in the U.S.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
219 LEWIS CIRCLE
219 Lewis Circle, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1377 sqft
Beautiful, newly constructed, clean, fresh, spacious rental home located in the heart of the beautiful, well sought after PGI (Punta Gorda Isles). Punta Gorda located in Charlotte County was voted one of the top ten retirement communities in the U.S.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
99 VIVANTE BOULEVARD
99 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1698 sqft
FURNISHED Annual Vivante Condo, two bedroom, two bath, with garage to enjoy year round sunsets. Enjoy Vivante with the great resort living feel with amenities to include, two swimming pools, both a 25 ft meter pool and a gorgeous infinity edge pool.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
1 Colony Point Drive - 1, Unit #A 8
1 Colony Point Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1564 sqft
We have a new 2 bedroom 2 bath condo right on Charlotte Harbor immediately available for an annual lease. You can enjoy watching nature at its finest while sitting in your first floor lanai just 25 feet from the water's edge.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
342 W ANN STREET
342 West Ann Street, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1114 sqft
This is a 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Duplex with a carport.  There are lots of upgrades in this one and lawn care in included in the rent.  Should be ready for you to move in by July 1.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2101 WYATT CIRCLE
2101 Wyatt Circle, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2642 sqft
**RENTED FOR SEASON 2021 JANUARY THROUGH APRIL. ** Other months may be available, call for rates and dates. Beautiful custom built three bedroom home on saltwater canal with a heated pool.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
26248 STILLWATER CIRCLE
26248 Stillwater Circle, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1269 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL UNFURNISHED $1700 SEMINOLE LAKES- This lovely 2/2/2 home WILL BE UNFURNISHED.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3919 SAN ROCCO
3919 San Rocco Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1020 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL, 3 Month Minimum 2700.00+ tax 1000.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
93 VIVANTE BOULEVARD
93 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
2338 sqft
Stunning RARE harbor front Seasonal Rental $4,100/month + tax 1000.00 Deposit, (minimum of 3 months required, additional months will be discounted) Please ask us for rates for renting 6months or 12months.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
701 VIA FORMIA
701 Via Formia, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1802 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL AVAILABLE DECEMBER-APRIL- STUNNING VIEWS FROM THIS 3 BEDROOM TROPICAL OASIS! Expansive lanai with beautiful water views. Kitchen is updated has granite counters & stainless steel appliances.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
4000 BAL HARBOR
4000 Bal Harbor Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SEASONAL RENTAL- BEAUTIFUL WATER VIEW FROM THIS 2nd FLOOR 2 BEDROOM CONDO. Fully equipped spacious kitchen with breakfast bar and separate dining area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Punta Gorda, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Punta Gorda apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

