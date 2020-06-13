/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:08 AM
66 Furnished Apartments for rent in Punta Gorda, FL
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
450 Sorrento Ct
450 Sorrento Court, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1997 sqft
450 Sorrento Court, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 - SEASONAL FURNISHED HOME. 3 MONTH MINIMUM DURING SEASON. OTHER MONTHS MAY BE AVAILABLE. Large well maintained home with heated (electric) POOL.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3314 Wood Thrush Dr Unit 123
3314 Wood Thrush Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1594 sqft
3314 Wood Thrush Dr. Punta Gorda, Fl 33950 - 3 Month minimum lease in season. Available out of season as well, call for pricing and availability. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath condo on the second floor with elevator access.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
40 Ocean Dr
40 Ocean Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2644 sqft
40 Ocean Drive, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 - Seasonal furnished rental, 3 month minimum. Other months may be available. Enjoy all Florida has to offer with this sailboat water front home.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
810 Kings Ct Unit B
810 Kings Court, Punta Gorda, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
810 #B Kings Court Punta Gorda 1/1 Fully Furnished Annual Rental. Located in the heart of Punta Gorda - 810 #B Kings Court Punta Gorda 1/1 Fully Furnished Annual Rental. Located in the heart of Punta Gorda. Includes water. No Pets.
1 of 52
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1615 Via Dolce Vita
1615 Via Dolce Vita, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1617 sqft
TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL RENTAL - * WATERFRONT * 3-BEDROOM, 2-BATH, 2-CAR GARAGE * WI-FI INTERNET * BASIC CABLE * CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN / PARKS * ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED** SEASONAL RENTAL. Available now. Rented Jan 1 thru April 30, 2020.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2000 Bal Harbor Blvd Unit 122
2000 Bal Harbor Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1517 sqft
2000 Bal Harbor Punta Gorda 33950 - Enjoy your morning coffee from this SECOND floor 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 car detached garage condo in beautiful Punt Gorda Isles.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
97 VIVANTE BOULEVARD
97 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1485 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SEASONAL RENTAL **4 Months Required**. - BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM VIVANTE UNIT! This spacious home features a kitchen boasts ample cabinetry, a planning desk, and a dining area with a private entrance to the lanai.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
85 VIVANTE BOULEVARD
85 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2338 sqft
ANNUAL FURNISHED RENTAL Experience resort style living in the gated community of VIVANTE, Huge 3/bedroom 2.5 bath rent is $2400, security deposit $2500.00 available 8-1-20 located in the beautiful deed restricted community of PUNTA GORDA ISLES.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
26248 STILLWATER CIRCLE
26248 Stillwater Circle, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1269 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL $1700 SEMINOLE LAKES- This lovely 2/2/2 home is conveniently partially Furnished it has just enough of the basics and room enough for some of your own must have items! There is even a golf cart to enjoy the popular gated golf community
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
93 VIVANTE BOULEVARD
93 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
2338 sqft
Stunning RARE harbor front Seasonal Rental $4,100/month + tax 1000.00 Deposit, (minimum of 3 months required, additional months will be discounted) Please ask us for rates for renting 6months or 12months.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1431 AQUI ESTA
1431 Aqui Esta Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1517 sqft
Furnished 6 month rental. Walk right out to the water from this ground floor 3 bedroom, end unit condo! Furnished beautifully with a bright and airy open floor plan is perfect for entertaining guests.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3820 TURTLE DOVE BOULEVARD
3820 Turtle Dove Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1878 sqft
Seasonal Rental - 2 bedroom + den, 2 full bath home on the canal. Beautifully furnished home with heated pool with canal views and dock. Den has a murphy bed perfect for overnight guests.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7355 SCHEFFLERA
7355 Schefflera, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2132 sqft
Seasonal or Annual furnished Rental $3,300/month + tax $1,000 deposit RARE small non shed dog allowed - 3 BEDROOM + OFFICE HOME IN BURNT STORE MEADOWS (not the Marina) this neighborhood is just 10 mins to DT Punta Gorda.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1594 SAN MARINO COURT
1594 San Marino Court, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2391 sqft
SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL - GORGEOUS, CUSTOM BUILT 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATHROOM HOME WITH WIDE WATER VIEWS! Bright and airy open floor plan with vaulted and tray ceilings, huge windows and sliders throughout the home.
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3245 PURPLE MARTIN DRIVE
3245 Purple Martin Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1264 sqft
Punta Gorda Isles ~ Seasonal/Short Term Rental ~ (Rented for Jan, Feb & March 2021) other dates still available. Nicely Decorated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 2nd Floor End Unit Condo with Dock.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3627 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD
3627 Bal Harbor Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1105 sqft
Partially furnished annual rental, 2 Bedroom second floor condo unit. Private and desired smaller condo community with golf course views. Spacious kitchen has ample cabinetry, breakfast bar and large pantry.
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
200 HARBOR WALK DRIVE
200 Harbor Walk Dr, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2172 sqft
RENTED DECEMBER - APRIL 2020 - PARADISE AWAITS!!! Enjoy breathtaking views of the Charlotte Harbor and the Peace River from this second floor condo! This spacious, impeccably furnished condo is like living in a model with natural light throughout!!
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3636 ARUBA COURT
3636 Aruba Court, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1897 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 1 2020 - OCTOBER 2020 - Furnished 3 bedroom - 2 bathroom pool home in Punta Gorda Isles. Breathtaking views from all rooms!!
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
130 BREAKERS COURT
130 Breakers Court, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1544 sqft
Available furnished or unfurnished. This 2 bedroom 1544 sq. ft condo is located in Punta Gorda Isles and is available for annual rent. It has a beautiful second floor water view from the lanai, overlooking the canal and your own slip with boat lift.
1 of 65
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3713 ALBACETE CIRCLE
3713 Albacete Circle, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1451 sqft
THIS PROPERTY IS BOOKED FROM 12/27/2020 TO 4/27/2021: This home located at Villas of Burnt Store Isles is pure Florida Style Living. Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage with Den, split floor plan with all the amenities needed.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1323 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE
1323 Mediterranean Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1586 sqft
Annual OR Seasonal Rental Available 06-01-2020 in Punta Gorda Isles w/ BOAT DOCK & LIFT! Light & Bright Ground Floor End Unit, Furnished w/ 3 bedrooms, 2 baths,1 Car Attached Garage, & Boat Dock w/ 8,000 lb lift.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
514 MATARES DRIVE
514 Matares Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1510 sqft
Furnished annual rental. This property is recently updated with tasteful furniture, granite countertops and wood floors. Located in PGI with easy access to all bars and restaurants, this only makes for a short drive to down town Punta Gorda.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5125 MELBOURNE STREET
5125 Melbourne Street, Charlotte Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1759 sqft
Seasonal Rental Available! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1759 square foot condo is on the 1st floor and overlooks the pool.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 02:46pm
10 Units Available
Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln, Port Charlotte, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1477 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
