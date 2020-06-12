/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:54 AM
139 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Punta Gorda, FL
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1301 Appian Drive
1301 Appian Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1961 sqft
1301 Appian Lane - AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2021. 3 MONTH MINIMUM.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2000 Bal Harbor Blvd Unit 122
2000 Bal Harbor Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1517 sqft
2000 Bal Harbor Punta Gorda 33950 - Enjoy your morning coffee from this SECOND floor 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 car detached garage condo in beautiful Punt Gorda Isles.
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
559 Philodendron
559 Philodendron, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1616 sqft
SPACIOUS, UPDATED HOME IN PUNTA GORDA - * 3-BEDROOM, 2-BATH, 2-CAR GARAGE * OVERSIZED CORNER LOT * ONLY MIN TO US-41 AND I-75 * CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN PUNTA GORDA, PARKS, DINING ETC.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
650 Trumpet Tree
650 Trumpet Tree Street, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2005 sqft
Burnt Store Meadows Home on Double Lot - 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage annual rental has large lanai with vinyl windows. Open concept floor plan with separate dining room, breakfast area & wood burning fireplace in living area.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
40 Ocean Dr
40 Ocean Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
40 Ocean Drive, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 - Seasonal furnished rental, 3 month minimum. Other months may be available. Enjoy all Florida has to offer with this sailboat water front home.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
450 Sorrento Ct
450 Sorrento Court, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1997 sqft
450 Sorrento Court, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 - SEASONAL FURNISHED HOME. 3 MONTH MINIMUM DURING SEASON. OTHER MONTHS MAY BE AVAILABLE. Large well maintained home with heated (electric) POOL.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3314 Wood Thrush Dr Unit 123
3314 Wood Thrush Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1594 sqft
3314 Wood Thrush Dr. Punta Gorda, Fl 33950 - 3 Month minimum lease in season. Available out of season as well, call for pricing and availability. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath condo on the second floor with elevator access.
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1615 Via Dolce Vita
1615 Via Dolce Vita, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1617 sqft
TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL RENTAL - * WATERFRONT * 3-BEDROOM, 2-BATH, 2-CAR GARAGE * WI-FI INTERNET * BASIC CABLE * CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN / PARKS * ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED** SEASONAL RENTAL. Available now. Rented Jan 1 thru April 30, 2020.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
89 VIVANTE BOULEVARD
89 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2338 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 2020 - DECEMBER $2200!! Million dollar views from this Harbor front condo with private elevator access, harbor view and spacious lanai.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2101 WYATT CIRCLE
2101 Wyatt Circle, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2642 sqft
**RENTED FOR SEASON 2021 JANUARY THROUGH APRIL. ** Other months may be available, call for rates and dates. Beautiful custom built three bedroom home on saltwater canal with a heated pool.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
91 VIVANTE BLVD.
91 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2338 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL- UNFURNISHED GORGEOUS UNIT IN LUXURIOUS VIVANTE CONDO COMMUNITY! RARE ON THE HARBOR ELEVATOR OPENS UP INTO THE HOME $2300.00 rent 2300 Deposit Three bedroom, 2.5 bath unit with a beautiful Charlotte Harbor view.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3840 SAINT GIRONS DRIVE
3840 Saint Girons Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2328 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL!! PARADISE AWAITS YOU!! GORGEOUS 3 bedroom/2 bath PLUS den, salt waterfront home in Burnt Store Isles with wide canal view and 84 ft of seawall, sailboat access & boat lift.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
85 VIVANTE BOULEVARD
85 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2338 sqft
ANNUAL FURNISHED RENTAL Experience resort style living in the gated community of VIVANTE, Huge 3/bedroom 2.5 bath rent is $2400, security deposit $2500.00 available 8-1-20 located in the beautiful deed restricted community of PUNTA GORDA ISLES.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
93 VIVANTE BOULEVARD
93 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
2338 sqft
Stunning RARE harbor front Seasonal Rental $4,100/month + tax 1000.00 Deposit, (minimum of 3 months required, additional months will be discounted) Please ask us for rates for renting 6months or 12months.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
315 CAICOS DRIVE
315 Caicos Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2380 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL - BEAUTIFUL CANAL FRONT HOME, BEST and RARE PGI LOCATION. Spacious kitchen with ample cabinetry and counter space, a breakfast bar and a separate casual and formal dining area. Beautiful built in dining hutch.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1431 AQUI ESTA
1431 Aqui Esta Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1517 sqft
Furnished 6 month rental. Walk right out to the water from this ground floor 3 bedroom, end unit condo! Furnished beautifully with a bright and airy open floor plan is perfect for entertaining guests.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
701 VIA FORMIA
701 Via Formia, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1802 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL AVAILABLE DECEMBER-APRIL- STUNNING VIEWS FROM THIS 3 BEDROOM TROPICAL OASIS! Expansive lanai with beautiful water views. Kitchen is updated has granite counters & stainless steel appliances.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
219 LEWIS CIRCLE
219 Lewis Circle, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
Beautiful, newly constructed, clean, fresh, spacious rental home located in the heart of the beautiful, well sought after PGI (Punta Gorda Isles). Punta Gorda located in Charlotte County was voted one of the top ten retirement communities in the U.S.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
215 LEWIS CIRCLE
215 Lewis Circle, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
Beautiful, newly constructed, clean, fresh, spacious rental home located in the heart of the beautiful, well sought after PGI (Punta Gorda Isles) Punta Gorda located in Charlotte County was voted one of the top ten retirement communities in the U.S.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3830 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD
3830 Bal Harbor Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1441 sqft
WOW!! 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Villa located on a Sailboat Access canal in the desired Punta Gorda Isles has everything you would want in home. Tranquil water views whether sitting by your private lanai or by the pool.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3820 TURTLE DOVE BOULEVARD
3820 Turtle Dove Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1878 sqft
Seasonal Rental - 2 bedroom + den, 2 full bath home on the canal. Beautifully furnished home with heated pool with canal views and dock. Den has a murphy bed perfect for overnight guests.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
7355 SCHEFFLERA
7355 Schefflera, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2132 sqft
Seasonal or Annual furnished Rental $3,300/month + tax $1,000 deposit RARE small non shed dog allowed - 3 BEDROOM + OFFICE HOME IN BURNT STORE MEADOWS (not the Marina) this neighborhood is just 10 mins to DT Punta Gorda.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1594 SAN MARINO COURT
1594 San Marino Court, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2391 sqft
SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL - GORGEOUS, CUSTOM BUILT 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATHROOM HOME WITH WIDE WATER VIEWS! Bright and airy open floor plan with vaulted and tray ceilings, huge windows and sliders throughout the home.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3830 SAINT KITTS COURT
3830 St Kitts Court, Punta Gorda, FL
/3/2 Lovely canal waterfront vacation rental in high demand area of Punta Gorda Isles (PGI) ******Booked for 1/1/20-5/8/20 ****** Available as a weekly rental, please call for rates.
