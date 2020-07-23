/
harbour heights
171 Apartments for rent in Harbour Heights, FL📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
26485 Rampart Boulevard, Unit B6
26485 Rampart Boulevard, Harbour Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
860 sqft
GROUND FLOOR. Annual, unfurnished rental. Cute, clean and quiet 2/2 condo in Punta Gorda with community pool and no rear neighbors.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Harbour Heights
27209 Washington St
27209 Washington Street, Harbour Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1810 sqft
Seasonal Unit - This Harbor Heights community offers a park & public boat launch. Home has 3 bedrooms & 3 baths (1 going out to the pool) Large pool & lanai. Great for entertaining. Home is fully furnished. Just bring your swimsuit & toothbrush.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
1366 Navigator Rd
1366 Navigator Road, Harbour Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3339 sqft
Seasonal Rental 4/2/2 Pool Home Deep Creek - Seasonal 4/2/2 Heated Pool Home with Jacuzzi and outdoor kitchen Come enjoy the Florida lifestyle. Available all months. Call Audra Pulaskie for more info. 941-391-0965 (RLNE5788521)
Results within 1 mile of Harbour Heights
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
1195 Highlands RD
1195 Highlands Road, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
FREE Application! Beautiful 3BR/2BA duplex for rent! Features open concept floor plan, vinyl plank flooring, and a beautiful kitchen with breakfast bar! This home is in a great location: only a quick 2-minute drive from Deep Creek Golf Club and a
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
26378 Barbinos Drive
26378 Barbinos Drive, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1682 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2098241 Come tour this beautiful BRAND NEW 3 bedroom + Den, 2 bath spacious home in Punta Gorda.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
1185 Rio De Janeiro Avenue
1185 Rio De Janeiro Avenue, Charlotte County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,990
1788 sqft
Bright and Airy Rent-to-Own Home in Deep Creek! 10% of your rent goes towards the purchase of this BRIGHT AND AIRY nearly 1800 square feet ADAMS BUILT home features a true 4 BEDROOM floor plan! NEW AC IN 2019!!! Situated on a greenbelt, which adds
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
27245 Porto Nacional Drive
27245 Porto Nacional Drive, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2095 sqft
27245 Porto Nacional - AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2021 - 3 MONTH MINIMUM Welcome to the beautiful deed restricted Deep Creek... This 3 bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Pool Home boasts high ceilings, granite counter tops and new paint inside and out...
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
26430 Rampart Blvd Unit 524
26430 Rampart Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
894 sqft
- FairWay Villas 2/2 Seasonal Condo 2nd Floor Community Pool with beautiful view of the golf course, corner unit Available 09/25/19 Ann Loewe 941-456-6288 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5874254)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
1512 Rio De Janeiro Ave - 326 Unit 326
1512 Rio De Janeiro Avenue, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1265 sqft
1512 Rio DeJaneiro unit 326 - SEASONAL RENTAL Very nice upstairs unit with 2 bedrooms 2 baths, granite counters, tile floors, very close to pool area. Close to shopping, dining and interstate. Available January thru March. No pets. $2200.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
26345 Explorer Road
26345 Explorer Road, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1408 sqft
Brand New Duplex - This exceptionally beautiful and inviting 3 bedroom, 2 full bath unit is a dream rental for anyone who wishes for everything new. Open plan with high ceilings, tiled floors in kitchen and dining area. New carpet in all bedrooms..
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
26470 Explorer Rd
26470 Explorer Road, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1255 sqft
Brand New Duplex for Annual Rental - Brand new high quality Duplex for "ANNUAL RENTAL". This exceptionally beautiful and inviting 3 bedroom, 2 full bath unit is a dream rental for anyone who wishes for everything new.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
26363 Guayaquil Dr.
26363 Guayaquil Drive, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1841 sqft
TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL RENTAL - "SEASONAL / SHORT TERM RENTAL". RENTED FROM JAN 1 TO APRIL 30 2021. AVAIALBLE FOR OFF SEASON RENT. Lovely home is Deep Creek - 2 bedroom 2 bath all tiled floor on a cul de sac. Updated kitchen and bath.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
25225 RAMPART BOULEVARD
25225 Rampart Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
880 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! ANNUAL - UNFURNISHED RENTAL - Enjoy Breathtaking Lake Views from this immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Lakeshore Condominiums with screened in balcony. Fish off one of the many docks or lounge by the pool.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
Harbour Heights
1048 Harbour Drake Dr.
1048 Harbour Drake Drive, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2059 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st, THIS BEAUTIFUL UNFURNISHED HOME IS LOW MAINTENANCE LIVING. Pet Friendly annual rental with HEATED POOL in PRESTIGIOUS secluded GATED COMMUNITY of HARBOUR OAKS! 3/2.5 bath 2059 ft.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
25275 RAMPART BOULEVARD
25275 Rampart Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
886 sqft
Cute 2 bed 2 bath Condo, features split floor plan with 2 bedroom and 2 bath large kithchen with plenty of cabinet space. Large dining and living combo with great lanai and view of the lake Close to shopping, hospitals and more.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
26338 RAMPART BOULEVARD
26338 Rampart Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1078 sqft
Lake Rio Townhomes is a condominium community located in the deed-restricted golf community of Deep Creek in the city of Punta Gorda, Florida. Spacious two (2) Bedroom, 2 ½ Bathrooms approximately 1078 Sq.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
1258 Saxony Cir
1258 Saxony Cir, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1255 sqft
Receive an $150 Target gift card when you lease by 4/15! Your first full month's rent is FREE when you sign a two year lease!! This gorgeous brand new construction home features vinyl plank flooring throughout (no carpet), an open concept living
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Harbour Heights
3733 PEACE RIVER DRIVE
3733 Peace River Drive, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1382 sqft
This 3 bedroom waterfront home is only minutes to the Peace River and then on to beautiful Charlotte Harbor.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
26267 NORTHERN CROSS ROAD
26267 Northern Cross Road, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
891 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 2021!!1 OUT OF SEASON RATES $1200 A MONTH!!! OCCUPIED JULY 2020 & DECEMBER 2020 - Adorable 2 bedroom 2 bathroom END unit- FIRST floor condo in Players Club.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
26262 NADIR ROAD
26262 Nadir Road, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1017 sqft
1 MONTH MINIMUM RENTAL. Fully Furnished - Spacious 2 bedroom/2 bath second floor condo, end unit at Golfer's View I, in the sought-after community of Deep Creek. Open floor plan with tile throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Harbour Heights
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
28 Units Available
Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
Studio
$1,242
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,188
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1143 sqft
Springs at Port Charlotte is a brand new, pet-friendly, luxury apartment community in Port Charlotte, Florida. This gated community has easy access to I-75 & Publix Super Markets, Inc.
Verified
Last updated July 21 at 02:13 PM
6 Units Available
Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln, Port Charlotte, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1477 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Section 33
22362 Catherine AVE
22362 Catherine Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Nice 3 beds 1 bath home with a carport. Recently updated with newer kitchen and stainless appliances. Small pets okay. First, last, security to move in. Credit score 600+. Fast approval.
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
298 Franca Street
298 Franca Street, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1682 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2098242 Come tour this beautiful BRAND NEW 3 bedroom + Den, 2 bath spacious home in Punta Gorda.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Harbour Heights area include Florida SouthWestern State College, Ringling College of Art and Design, Florida Gulf Coast University, and University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Harbour Heights from include Fort Myers, Bradenton, Sarasota, Cape Coral, and Bonita Springs.
