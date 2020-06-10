/
105 Apartments for rent in Rotonda, FL📍
Long Meadow
1 Unit Available
127 Marker Rd
127 Marker Road North, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1636 sqft
Come and take a look at this beautiful 3/2 home with a pool. Tile throughout the home. Formal living room and dining room. Pool service included with rent. Don't wait this one will go fast!
White Marsh
1 Unit Available
7 Medalist Ct
7 Medalist Court, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1638 sqft
ALL OF THE RIGHT INGREDIENTS have been combined in this spacious and sparkling three bedroom, two bath vacation home. Step inside the inviting entry and enjoy the beauty and comfortable flow of this well-planned residence.
Oakland Hills
1 Unit Available
48 Oakland Hills Court
48 Oakland Hills Court, Rotonda, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2043 sqft
Make this charming 5 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
Pebble Beach
1 Unit Available
180 ROTONDA BOULEVARD W
180 Rotonda Boulevard West, Rotonda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1128 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment located in the deed restricted community of Rotonda West. Apartment features tile in the living room, kitchen, bathroom, and family room, carpet in the bedrooms, screened lanai, and interior laundry.
1 Unit Available
10600 LEMON CREEK LOOP
10600 Lemon Creek Loop, Rotonda, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2628 sqft
Top notched up scale 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bath townhouse with approx 2700 SF under/air. One of 2 master bedrooms/baths located on lower floor. Upstairs provides an additional master suite and 2 more bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
66 Boundary Blvd
66 Boundary Boulevard, Rotonda, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
725 sqft
1 bed / 1 bath second floor corner unit.
Oakland Hills
1 Unit Available
64 ANNAPOLIS LANE
64 Annapolis Lane, Rotonda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1351 sqft
Lovely 2-bedroom 2-bath pool home offers a spacious open floor plan with a living room and family room. Family room overlooks the large lanai and pool area, perfect for entertaining.
White Marsh
1 Unit Available
124 MEDALIST ROAD
124 Medalist Road, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1903 sqft
SHORT TERM ONLY***AVAILABLE August 1- 31 October 2020. December 2020 - January 2021 (Discount avail for tenants that rent December & Jan. together). *** RESERVED NOV 1 -30, 2020, FEB 1 - APR 30, 2021. *** Nicely furnished 3 BR, 2 BA.
Oakland Hills
1 Unit Available
149 CADDY ROAD
149 Caddy Road, Rotonda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1284 sqft
Located in the highly sought, deed restricted Rotonda community, this home makes for a comfortable vacation retreat. Pack lightly as the home is equipped with all the conveniences of home.
Long Meadow
1 Unit Available
155 LONG MEADOW LANE
155 Long Meadow Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1598 sqft
Leave those Winter blues behind as the sun is shining and the temperatures are perfect here in Southwest FL. Located in the well sought Rotonda community, this home is the perfect escape.
Broadmoor
1 Unit Available
113 BROADMOOR LANE
113 Broadmoor Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1368 sqft
Welcome to this adorable home! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home can accommodate your Florida visit, complete with a pool for your enjoyment. Off season rent $1800 per month. Season rates are $3200 per month.
Oakland Hills
1 Unit Available
37 OAKLAND HILLS PLACE
37 Oakland Hills Place, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1321 sqft
Seasonal Rental located in the Rotunda West community. This 3/2 single family home over looks the golf course, is approximately 12 minutes from Englewood Beach, shopping and restaurants.
Oakland Hills
1 Unit Available
138 ANNAPOLIS LANE
138 Annapolis Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1679 sqft
Available January 2021. RENTED FEB/MARCH 2021 May - December available @ $2100 monthly price-all utilities included. Enjoy all the comforts of home during your Florida stay! Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with an indoor pool/electric heated.
1 Unit Available
84 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD
84 Boundary Boulevard, Rotonda, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
780 sqft
Furnished Annual rental available April 1st, 2020. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom ground floor condo. Amenities include tennis courts, clubhouse and pools. Rent includes water and sewer for $1050.00 per month.
Pine Valley
1 Unit Available
116 TOURNAMENT ROAD
116 Tournament Road, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2215 sqft
This home offers it all! Pack the clubs golfers, as a course runs right behind the home, 1 of 5 in the community. Doesn't get more convenient than that.
1 Unit Available
10520 AMBERJACK WAY
10520 Amberjack Way, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1758 sqft
3/2 condo available 3/1/2020 located in the Gated Community of the Hammocks on Placida Rd. Meticulously maintained grounds, club house, fitness center, pool, hot tub and tennis courts available to guests.
1 Unit Available
490 CORAL CREEK DRIVE
490 Coral Creek Drive, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2574 sqft
High end, seasonal property located in Cape Haze. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths plus a den/office and a pool that overlooks Coral Creek. Gorgeous sunsets, this property is a perfect example of Florida living.
1 Unit Available
208 ARLINGTON DRIVE
208 Arlington Drive, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1861 sqft
Seasonal/Short-Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is for 6 months+ in season (no tax!). Jan., Feb., March, in-season rate is $4,500/month (Feb. & March 2021 are leased).
Long Meadow
1 Unit Available
26 LONG MEADOW LANE
26 Long Meadow Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1999 sqft
Golfing community seasonal vacation home! 3 bed/ 2bath pool home.
1 Unit Available
270 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD
270 Boundary Boulevard, Rotonda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
700 sqft
2 bed, 1 bath ,1 car garage, 1/3 of triplex on canal, available May 1st,2020. Rent includes lawn maintenance, water and sewer for $1100.00 per month.
Pine Valley
1 Unit Available
254 W PINE VALLEY LANE
254 Pine Valley Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1609 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom/2 bath home is well maintained and appointed..The pool area is screened and very lovely....Just a short 15 min drive to Englewood Beach, shopping and restaurants...Book now!
1 Unit Available
6800 PLACIDA ROAD
6800 Placida Road, Rotonda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1092 sqft
Fiddlers Green Phase I is a welcome reprieve from everything! This unit is an end unit and has great views with a wonderful cross breeze.
1 Unit Available
6600 GASPARILLA PINES BOULEVARD
6600 Gasparilla Pines Boulevard, Rotonda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
932 sqft
Golden Tee Seasonal Rental Available 2017!! 2 bed 2 bath condo.
Pinehurst
1 Unit Available
262 FAIRWAY ROAD
262 Fairway Road, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2143 sqft
Booked Feb 1-March 14, 2020/2021.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Rotonda rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,040.
Some of the colleges located in the Rotonda area include Florida SouthWestern State College, Ringling College of Art and Design, Suncoast Technical College, Florida Gulf Coast University, and University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Rotonda from include Fort Myers, Bradenton, Sarasota, Cape Coral, and Bonita Springs.
