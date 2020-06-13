Apartment List
/
FL
/
punta gorda
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:48 PM

70 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Punta Gorda, FL

Finding an apartment in Punta Gorda that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
559 Philodendron
559 Philodendron, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1616 sqft
SPACIOUS, UPDATED HOME IN PUNTA GORDA - * 3-BEDROOM, 2-BATH, 2-CAR GARAGE * OVERSIZED CORNER LOT * ONLY MIN TO US-41 AND I-75 * CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN PUNTA GORDA, PARKS, DINING ETC.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
40 Ocean Dr
40 Ocean Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2644 sqft
40 Ocean Drive, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 - Seasonal furnished rental, 3 month minimum. Other months may be available. Enjoy all Florida has to offer with this sailboat water front home.

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1615 Via Dolce Vita
1615 Via Dolce Vita, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1617 sqft
TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL RENTAL - * WATERFRONT * 3-BEDROOM, 2-BATH, 2-CAR GARAGE * WI-FI INTERNET * BASIC CABLE * CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN / PARKS * ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED** SEASONAL RENTAL. Available now. Rented Jan 1 thru April 30, 2020.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
650 Trumpet Tree
650 Trumpet Tree Street, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2005 sqft
Burnt Store Meadows Home on Double Lot - 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage annual rental has large lanai with vinyl windows. Open concept floor plan with separate dining room, breakfast area & wood burning fireplace in living area.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
95 North Marion Ct #135
95 North Marion Court, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2468 sqft
95 North Marion Ct #135 Available 08/01/20 Luxury Punta Gorda Condominium - Views, views, views. Luxury 3d floor 2/3-bedroom condo overlooking the Peace river and Charlotte Harbor.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1301 Appian Drive
1301 Appian Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1961 sqft
1301 Appian Lane - AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2021. 3 MONTH MINIMUM.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2101 WYATT CIRCLE
2101 Wyatt Circle, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2163 sqft
**RENTED FOR SEASON 2021 JANUARY THROUGH APRIL. ** Other months may be available, call for rates and dates. Beautiful custom built three bedroom home on saltwater canal with a heated pool.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
91 VIVANTE BLVD.
91 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2348 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL- UNFURNISHED GORGEOUS UNIT IN LUXURIOUS VIVANTE CONDO COMMUNITY! RARE ON THE HARBOR ELEVATOR OPENS UP INTO THE HOME $2300.00 rent 2300 Deposit Three bedroom, 2.5 bath unit with a beautiful Charlotte Harbor view.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3840 SAINT GIRONS DRIVE
3840 Saint Girons Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2328 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL!! PARADISE AWAITS YOU!! GORGEOUS 3 bedroom/2 bath PLUS den, salt waterfront home in Burnt Store Isles with wide canal view and 84 ft of seawall, sailboat access & boat lift.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
85 VIVANTE BOULEVARD
85 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2338 sqft
ANNUAL FURNISHED RENTAL Experience resort style living in the gated community of VIVANTE, Huge 3/bedroom 2.5 bath rent is $2400, security deposit $2500.00 available 8-1-20 located in the beautiful deed restricted community of PUNTA GORDA ISLES.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
26248 STILLWATER CIRCLE
26248 Stillwater Circle, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1269 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL $1700 SEMINOLE LAKES- This lovely 2/2/2 home is conveniently partially Furnished it has just enough of the basics and room enough for some of your own must have items! There is even a golf cart to enjoy the popular gated golf community

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1611 ATARES DRIVE
1611 Atares Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1617 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL 2/2/2 plus bonus den-$1700.00/ $1900 security deposit, this awesome Villa is on ST.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3919 SAN ROCCO
3919 San Rocco Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1020 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL, 3 Month Minimum 2700.00+ tax 1000.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
118 TROPICANA DRIVE
118 Tropicana Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1607 sqft
Now available is this great home located in Charlotte County's most desirable area, Punta Gorda Isles. This newly updated home has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and washer/dryer included.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3830 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD
3830 Bal Harbor Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1441 sqft
WOW!! 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Villa located on a Sailboat Access canal in the desired Punta Gorda Isles has everything you would want in home. Tranquil water views whether sitting by your private lanai or by the pool.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7355 SCHEFFLERA
7355 Schefflera, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2132 sqft
Seasonal or Annual furnished Rental $3,300/month + tax $1,000 deposit RARE small non shed dog allowed - 3 BEDROOM + OFFICE HOME IN BURNT STORE MEADOWS (not the Marina) this neighborhood is just 10 mins to DT Punta Gorda.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1200 MINEO DRIVE
1200 Mineo Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1998 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL 4 month min. - GORGEOUS WATER VIEWS FROM THIS LARGE 3 BEDROOM HOME IN PUNTA GORDA ISLES! Spacious living room AND den provide plenty of room to entertain guests.

1 of 26

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
509 Palm Ave
509 Palm Avenue, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1164 sqft
509 Palm Ave Available 04/13/20 In the heart of the Historical District - Rare opportunity to live in the heart of Punta Gorda Historic District.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
514 MATARES DRIVE
514 Matares Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1510 sqft
Furnished annual rental. This property is recently updated with tasteful furniture, granite countertops and wood floors. Located in PGI with easy access to all bars and restaurants, this only makes for a short drive to down town Punta Gorda.
Results within 1 mile of Punta Gorda

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
25501 Gorham Lane
25501 Gorham Lane, Charlotte County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1846 sqft
Available Immediately is this Beautiful newer Home located in a Gated w/community pool aprx. 2.
Results within 5 miles of Punta Gorda
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 02:46pm
10 Units Available
Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln, Port Charlotte, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1477 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
44 Units Available
Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
Studio
$992
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,077
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1143 sqft
Springs at Port Charlotte is a brand new, pet-friendly, luxury apartment community in Port Charlotte, Florida. This gated community has easy access to I-75 & Publix Super Markets, Inc.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
21307-3 Gertrude Ave.
21307 Gertrude Ave, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1170 sqft
- (RLNE3872872)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Deep Creek
1 Unit Available
1366 Navigator Rd
1366 Navigator Road, Harbour Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3339 sqft
Seasonal 4/2/2 Heated Pool Home - Seasonal 4/2/2 Heated Pool Home with Jacuzzi and outdoor kitchen Come enjoy the Florida lifestyle. Available all months. Call Audra Pulaskie for more info. 941-391-0965 (RLNE5198228)
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Punta Gorda, FL

Finding an apartment in Punta Gorda that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Punta Gorda 2 BedroomsPunta Gorda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPunta Gorda 3 BedroomsPunta Gorda Apartments with BalconyPunta Gorda Apartments with Garage
Punta Gorda Apartments with GymPunta Gorda Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPunta Gorda Apartments with ParkingPunta Gorda Apartments with Pool
Punta Gorda Apartments with Washer-DryerPunta Gorda Dog Friendly ApartmentsPunta Gorda Furnished ApartmentsPunta Gorda Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLLaurel, FLSebring, FLNaples Park, FL
Fort Myers Beach, FLLongboat Key, FLWhiskey Creek, FLSiesta Key, FLVineyards, FLSarasota Springs, FLSt. James City, FLSouth Sarasota, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee