Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:17 PM
153 Apartments for rent in Charlotte Harbor, FL📍
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5125 MELBOURNE STREET
5125 Melbourne Street, Charlotte Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1759 sqft
Seasonal Rental Available! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1759 square foot condo is on the 1st floor and overlooks the pool.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
4525 Church Street
4525 Church Street, Charlotte Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!! This charming "Old Florida" style 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 1-car garage has been completely remodeled to include new paint on the interior/exterior, new flooring throughout, a spacious kitchen with new appliances,
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
22234 EDGEWATER DRIVE
22234 Edgewater Drive, Charlotte Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1005 sqft
Marina Walk 2BR/2BA/screened patio nicely-maintained ground floor apartment available effective 7/15/2018.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4008 OAKVIEW DRIVE
4008 Oakview Drive, Charlotte Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
956 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath Condominium Located in the 55 plus community of Tala Lakes. Condo features carpet in living room and bedrooms with Vinyl in the kitchen and bathrooms, interior laundry, and a view of the lake from the master bedroom and living room.
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4056 OAKVIEW DRIVE
4056 Oakview Drive, Charlotte Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
956 sqft
THIS CONDO IS BOOKED FROM JANUARY 1, 2021 TO MARCH 31, 2021 Spacious two bedroom, two bath 2nd. Floor Condo in the Tala Lakes Condo Association. Fully Furnished with all the amenities needed for a getaway away extended Vacation.
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4048 OAKVIEW DRIVE
4048 Oakview Drive, Charlotte Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1040 sqft
BOOKED JANUARY 2021 TO MARCH 2021 Port Charlotte, F L 33948 Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 Bath 2nd. Floor Condo in the Tala Lakes Condo Association. Fully Furnished with all the amenities needed for a getaway away extended Vacation.
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3310 Loveland Blvd - #408 ACH
3310 Loveland Blvd, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1044 sqft
Amazing condo on the Lake - Bright, airy & clean condo in the quiet & peaceful community of Lakes Edge.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
145 Concord Dr N.E.
145 Concord Drive Northeast, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1424 sqft
Water Front Home - RENTED FOR 2020 SEASON - 3 MONTH MINIMUM! Lovely home located on a saltwater canal with an amazing view of intersecting waterways! Features include three bedrooms with split bedroom floor plan, two baths and all tile throughout
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
540 Lindley Ter
540 Lindley Terrace Northeast, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1454 sqft
540 Lindley Ter Available 07/16/20 540 Lindley Terrace - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 - ANNUAL - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with Carport. Heated saltwater pool and cage built by Nautilus Pools in 2015. Concrete Seawall w/ dock and covered 8000 lb. boat lift.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
680 SHARON CIRCLE
680 Sharon Circle, Port Charlotte, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1767 sqft
Here is your opportunity to rent a 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1767 square foot home that has been updated within the past few years! This home offers laminate and tile flooring throughout. The laminate in the main area was just put in a year ago.
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
200 HARBOR WALK DRIVE
200 Harbor Walk Dr, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2172 sqft
RENTED DECEMBER - APRIL 2020 - PARADISE AWAITS!!! Enjoy breathtaking views of the Charlotte Harbor and the Peace River from this second floor condo! This spacious, impeccably furnished condo is like living in a model with natural light throughout!!
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
22530 RYE AVENUE
22530 Rye Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1106 sqft
***AVAILABLE 2021 SEASON***Cute 3 bed 2 bath home in Port Charlotte open floor plan, large kitchen, screen lanai and master suite with bath. Close to shopping, restuarants and more. Minutes to down town Punta Gorda
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
281 SEVERIN ROAD SE
281 Severin Road, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1622 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 2020!! This furnished 3 bedroom pool home with panoramic view of Baldwin Lake with sailboat access to Charlotte Harbor is only minutes to the Harbor and then on to Gulf of Mexico.
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
21667 EDGEWATER DRIVE
21667 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
2334 sqft
THIS HOUSE IS A GEM! A MUST RENT FOR SNOWBIRDS! Featuring a spacious living space with: • Pool Table/Billiards • Giant movie screen size TV • Cable/Internet • Bar table on back pool deck • Beautiful Screen-in pool and spa • Sand box • Dock/Boat
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 02:46pm
10 Units Available
Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln, Port Charlotte, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1477 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
46 Units Available
Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
Studio
$992
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,077
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1143 sqft
Springs at Port Charlotte is a brand new, pet-friendly, luxury apartment community in Port Charlotte, Florida. This gated community has easy access to I-75 & Publix Super Markets, Inc.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1275 Saxony Cir # 3102
1275 Saxony Circle, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1151 sqft
1275 Saxony Circle, unit 3102, Punta Gorda, FL 33983 - Annual unfurnished Rental. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1st floor condo at the Links Edge Community in Deep Creek has 1 covered parking space and a storage area off the front porch entry way.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2300 Aaron St. #109
2300 Aaron Street, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
869 sqft
Annual furnished rental centrally located in Port Charlotte - 55+ Community First floor condo Fully furnished ready to move in, annual rental only 2-Bedroom 2-Bathroom Updated kitchen cabinets, appliances and counter tops Open floor plan Newer
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19335 Water Oak Dr G102
19335 Water Oak Drive, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
936 sqft
19335 Water Oak Drive # G102 - BOOKED NOV 2019-MAR 2020. SEASON RENTAL-HERITAGE OAK PARK-GROUND FLOOR- 2/2 CONDO!$2500/MONTHLY! CUTE AS A BUTTON! PICTURE YOURSELF IN THE BEAUTIFUL CONDO OVERLOOKING LAKES, OAKS AND PALMS.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
450 Sorrento Ct
450 Sorrento Court, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1997 sqft
450 Sorrento Court, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 - SEASONAL FURNISHED HOME. 3 MONTH MINIMUM DURING SEASON. OTHER MONTHS MAY BE AVAILABLE. Large well maintained home with heated (electric) POOL.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3314 Wood Thrush Dr Unit 123
3314 Wood Thrush Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1594 sqft
3314 Wood Thrush Dr. Punta Gorda, Fl 33950 - 3 Month minimum lease in season. Available out of season as well, call for pricing and availability. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath condo on the second floor with elevator access.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
18231 Regan Avenue
18231 Regan Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1682 sqft
18231 Regan Avenue Available 06/15/20 3 BED AND A DEN- NEW CONSTRUCTION - 3 BED + DEN- NEW CONSTRUCTION! THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BED AND A DEN, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE IS ALMOST 1700 SQ FT. BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION, GRANITE AND TILE THROUGHOUT.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
313 Hinton St
313 Hinton Street, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1008 sqft
213 Hinton Street Port Charlotte 3/2/1 with Pool - 213 Hinton Street Port Charlotte 3/2/1 with Pool . Fully Furnished Seasonal Rental. Heated Pool, Fenced Yard. Call for more information. Audra Pulaskie 941-218-1732 (RLNE5663580)
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
21307-3 Gertrude Ave.
21307 Gertrude Ave, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1170 sqft
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Charlotte Harbor rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,410.
Some of the colleges located in the Charlotte Harbor area include Florida SouthWestern State College, Ringling College of Art and Design, Florida Gulf Coast University, University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee, and State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Charlotte Harbor from include Fort Myers, Bradenton, Sarasota, Cape Coral, and Bonita Springs.
