Apartment List
/
FL
/
punta gorda
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:26 PM

15 Apartments for rent in Punta Gorda, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Punta Gorda renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1611 ATARES DRIVE
1611 Atares Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1617 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL 2/2/2 plus bonus den-$1700.00/ $1900 security deposit, this awesome Villa is on ST.

1 of 26

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
509 Palm Ave
509 Palm Avenue, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1164 sqft
509 Palm Ave Available 04/13/20 In the heart of the Historical District - Rare opportunity to live in the heart of Punta Gorda Historic District.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
514 MATARES DRIVE
514 Matares Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1510 sqft
Furnished annual rental. This property is recently updated with tasteful furniture, granite countertops and wood floors. Located in PGI with easy access to all bars and restaurants, this only makes for a short drive to down town Punta Gorda.
Results within 1 mile of Punta Gorda

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
628 TARPON WAY
628 Tarpon Way, Charlotte Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1248 sqft
Great Vacation Home away from Home!!! Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the Heart of Punta Gorda. All the comforts of Home.
Results within 5 miles of Punta Gorda
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
44 Units Available
Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
Studio
$992
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,077
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1143 sqft
Springs at Port Charlotte is a brand new, pet-friendly, luxury apartment community in Port Charlotte, Florida. This gated community has easy access to I-75 & Publix Super Markets, Inc.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
17084 Acapulco Rd Unit 223
17084 Acapulco Road, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1644 sqft
17084 Acapulco Rd 223 - AVAILALBE FOR 2021 SEASON and for Summer Occupancy...Welcome to this 3 full bedrooms, 2 baths condo in the Acapulco club with attached private garage! Top floor, corner unit with stairway access and a chair lift.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Section 37
1 Unit Available
18608 ALPHONSE CIRCLE
18608 Alphonse Circle, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1441 sqft
SEASONAL FURNISHED POOL HOME ON THE WATER. Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath pool home with 1 Car Garage. Bright and airy floor plan with tile and bamboo flooring throughout home. Kitchen has all the essentials and a pass through window to lanai.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Section 36
1 Unit Available
281 SEVERIN ROAD SE
281 Severin Road, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1622 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 2020!! This furnished 3 bedroom pool home with panoramic view of Baldwin Lake with sailboat access to Charlotte Harbor is only minutes to the Harbor and then on to Gulf of Mexico.
Results within 10 miles of Punta Gorda

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Section 23
1 Unit Available
708 Bayard St
708 Bayard Street Northwest, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
3 Bedrooms
Ask
single family home- Murdock - Property Id: 288741 Possible Lease option ( rent to own after 2 years) single family home in safe and convenient area in Murdock. 2 (but could be 3 bedroom) Large back yard. Lots of storage and ready to move in.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
12227 SW Kingsway Cir. #C-2
12227 Kingsway Circle, DeSoto County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1460 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED HOME ON THE GOLF COURSE IN LAKE SUZY - * SPACIOUS VILLA ON THE GOLF COUSE * 2-BEDROOMS, 2-BATH, 2-CAR GARAGE. * AROUND 4 MIN FROM I-75 * CLOSE TO SHOPPING, DINING ETC.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
19505 Quesada Avenue - 1, G202
19505 Quesada Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
838 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE NOW!! This second floor 2/2 condo located in a nice community, Oaks III off Quesada in Port Charlotte. All fresh paint, very clean, screened balcony to enjoy your morning coffee or evening drink.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Section 96
1 Unit Available
1051 Forrest Nelson Boulevard, B103
1051 Forrest Nelson Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
848 sqft
This 1st floor 2/2 condo unit located in the Bimini Bay Community is just a doll house and at this price it will not last. So get your appointment scheduled now. Nestled under these beautiful oaks with nice new landscape makes it a real charm.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
16874 TOLEDO BLADE BOULEVARD
16874 Toledo Blade Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2725 sqft
With high ceilings and a view to the pool, this breathtaking, single family home features an open layout and split bedroom floor plan. Available furnished or unfurnished!! With three bedrooms, an office, and two full baths, to say this 2700 sq. ft.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
41 BRIG CIRCLE E
41 Brig Circle East, Charlotte County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2351 sqft
AVAILABLE SEASON 2021 (3 month minimum required). Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season rate is $2,200/month, and $900/week.

1 of 18

Last updated October 16 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
5234 FORBES TERRACE
5234 Forbes Terrace, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1560 sqft
Come and check out this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath home on a canal that is just moments away from the Myakka River. Wood laminate flooring throughout, eat-in kitchen and plenty of storage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Punta Gorda, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Punta Gorda renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Punta Gorda 2 BedroomsPunta Gorda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPunta Gorda 3 BedroomsPunta Gorda Apartments with BalconyPunta Gorda Apartments with Garage
Punta Gorda Apartments with GymPunta Gorda Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPunta Gorda Apartments with ParkingPunta Gorda Apartments with Pool
Punta Gorda Apartments with Washer-DryerPunta Gorda Dog Friendly ApartmentsPunta Gorda Furnished ApartmentsPunta Gorda Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLLaurel, FLSebring, FLNaples Park, FL
Fort Myers Beach, FLLongboat Key, FLWhiskey Creek, FLSiesta Key, FLVineyards, FLSarasota Springs, FLSt. James City, FLSouth Sarasota, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee