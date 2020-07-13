/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:35 AM
70 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Punta Gorda, FL
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
820 Santa Margerita Ln
820 Santa Margerita Lane, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1551 sqft
820 Santa Margerita Lane - AVAILABLE DECEMBER & JANUARY FOR SEASON 2021 - ALSO AVAILABLE FOR OFF-SEASON MONTHS. 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Car garage in the sought after Punta Gorda Isles. Split floor plan with two large living areas.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
212 West Virginia Avenue #123
212 West Virginia Avenue, Punta Gorda, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
650 sqft
212 West Virginia Avenue #123 Available 08/01/20 *** PET-FRIENDLY***1 BED/1 BATH***UPGRADED***CLEAN***DOWNTOWN PUNTA GORDA***AMAZING LOCATION***PERFECT FOR YOUNG PROFESSIONALS*** - Updated 1 Bed/1 Bath condo located in the Historic District of
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
955 Lassino Ct.
955 Lassino Court, Punta Gorda, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1935 sqft
Spectacular “tip lot” water views, watch the sunrises and sunset - Off Season, home is available for 2020-2021 in season rental call for pricing.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1312 AQUI ESTA
1312 Aqui Esta Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1285 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL - SPACIOUS TWO BEDROOM HOME IN PUNTA GORDA! This lovely home boasts tile throughout with numerous entry points to the screened lanai.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
40 Ocean Dr
40 Ocean Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2644 sqft
40 Ocean Drive, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 - Seasonal furnished rental, 3 month minimum. Other months may be available. Enjoy all Florida has to offer with this sailboat water front home.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
650 Trumpet Tree
650 Trumpet Tree Street, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2005 sqft
Burnt Store Meadows Home on Double Lot - 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage annual rental has large lanai with vinyl windows. Open concept floor plan with separate dining room, breakfast area & wood burning fireplace in living area.
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1615 Via Dolce Vita
1615 Via Dolce Vita, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1617 sqft
TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL RENTAL - * WATERFRONT * 3-BEDROOM, 2-BATH, 2-CAR GARAGE * WI-FI INTERNET * BASIC CABLE * CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN / PARKS * ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED** SEASONAL RENTAL. Available now. Rented Jan 1 thru April 30, 2020.
1 of 53
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
95 North Marion Ct #135
95 North Marion Court, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2468 sqft
95 North Marion Ct #135 Available 08/01/20 Luxury Punta Gorda Condominium - Views, views, views. Luxury 3d floor 2/3-bedroom condo overlooking the Peace river and Charlotte Harbor.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
163 MARIA COURT
163 Maria Court, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2076 sqft
FURNISHED SEASONAL RENTAL - Are you looking to get away from it all? Look no further because this one has what you're looking for.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
85 VIVANTE BOULEVARD
85 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2338 sqft
ANNUAL FURNISHED RENTAL Experience resort style living in the gated community of VIVANTE, Huge 3/bedroom 2.5 bath rent is $2400, security deposit $2500.00 available 8-1-20 located in the beautiful deed restricted community of PUNTA GORDA ISLES.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
745 BIMINI LANE
745 Bimini Lane, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2419 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL, MAY AND JUNE AVAILABLE - STUNNING CANAL WATER VIEWS FROM THIS GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM PUNTA GORDA ISLES HOME! Bright and airy with vaulted ceilings and large sliders and windows providing beautiful views.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
99 VIVANTE BOULEVARD
99 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1698 sqft
FURNISHED Annual Vivante Condo, two bedroom, two bath, with garage to enjoy year round sunsets. Enjoy Vivante with the great resort living feel with amenities to include, two swimming pools, both a 25 ft meter pool and a gorgeous infinity edge pool.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
2101 WYATT CIRCLE
2101 Wyatt Circle, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2642 sqft
**RENTED FOR SEASON 2021 JANUARY THROUGH APRIL. ** Other months may be available, call for rates and dates. Beautiful custom built three bedroom home on saltwater canal with a heated pool.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
26248 STILLWATER CIRCLE
26248 Stillwater Circle, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1269 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL UNFURNISHED $1700 SEMINOLE LAKES- This lovely 2/2/2 home WILL BE UNFURNISHED.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
3919 SAN ROCCO
3919 San Rocco Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1020 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL, 3 Month Minimum 2700.00+ tax 1000.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
118 TROPICANA DRIVE
118 Tropicana Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1607 sqft
Now available is this great home located in Charlotte County's most desirable area, Punta Gorda Isles. This newly updated home has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and washer/dryer included.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
7355 SCHEFFLERA
7355 Schefflera, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2132 sqft
Seasonal or Annual furnished Rental $3,300/month + tax $1,000 deposit RARE small non shed dog allowed - 3 BEDROOM + OFFICE HOME IN BURNT STORE MEADOWS (not the Marina) this neighborhood is just 10 mins to DT Punta Gorda.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1200 MINEO DRIVE
1200 Mineo Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1998 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL 4 month min. - GORGEOUS WATER VIEWS FROM THIS LARGE 3 BEDROOM HOME IN PUNTA GORDA ISLES! Spacious living room AND den provide plenty of room to entertain guests.
1 of 26
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
509 Palm Ave
509 Palm Avenue, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1164 sqft
509 Palm Ave Available 04/13/20 In the heart of the Historical District - Rare opportunity to live in the heart of Punta Gorda Historic District.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
514 MATARES DRIVE
514 Matares Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1510 sqft
Furnished annual rental. This property is recently updated with tasteful furniture, granite countertops and wood floors. Located in PGI with easy access to all bars and restaurants, this only makes for a short drive to down town Punta Gorda.
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
261 Lido Dr.
261 Lido Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1862 sqft
BOATER'S PARADISE. 120' DOCK.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
26276 STILLWATER CIRCLE
26276 Stillwater Circle, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1378 sqft
SEMINOLE LAKES - LOVELY 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home on the golf course in this gated community.
Results within 1 mile of Punta Gorda
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
26124 Notre Dame Blvd
26124 Notre Dame Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2100 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL- 3-BEDROOM, 2-BATH, 2-CAR GARAGE IN PUNTA GORDA - * PET FRIENDLY * 3-BEDROOM, 2-BATH, 2-CAR GARAGE PLUS DEN / OFFICE * FORMAL DINING ROOM * UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS * STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES * LARGE
Results within 5 miles of Punta Gorda
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
26 Units Available
Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
Studio
$1,044
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,191
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1143 sqft
Springs at Port Charlotte is a brand new, pet-friendly, luxury apartment community in Port Charlotte, Florida. This gated community has easy access to I-75 & Publix Super Markets, Inc.
