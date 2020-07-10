/
/
apartments with pool
150 Apartments for rent in Punta Gorda, FL with pool
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
820 Santa Margerita Ln
820 Santa Margerita Lane, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1551 sqft
820 Santa Margerita Lane - AVAILABLE DECEMBER & JANUARY FOR SEASON 2021 - ALSO AVAILABLE FOR OFF-SEASON MONTHS. 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Car garage in the sought after Punta Gorda Isles. Split floor plan with two large living areas.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
955 Lassino Ct.
955 Lassino Court, Punta Gorda, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1935 sqft
Spectacular “tip lot” water views, watch the sunrises and sunset - Off Season, home is available for 2020-2021 in season rental call for pricing.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1312 AQUI ESTA
1312 Aqui Esta Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1285 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL - SPACIOUS TWO BEDROOM HOME IN PUNTA GORDA! This lovely home boasts tile throughout with numerous entry points to the screened lanai.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
450 Sorrento Ct
450 Sorrento Court, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1997 sqft
450 Sorrento Court, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 - SEASONAL FURNISHED HOME. 3 MONTH MINIMUM DURING SEASON. OTHER MONTHS MAY BE AVAILABLE. Large well maintained home with heated (electric) POOL.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
40 Ocean Dr
40 Ocean Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2644 sqft
40 Ocean Drive, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 - Seasonal furnished rental, 3 month minimum. Other months may be available. Enjoy all Florida has to offer with this sailboat water front home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1031 W. Retta Esplanade Unit 134
1031 West Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1404 sqft
*** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL Available: July 2020 (This property is only available until the end of 2020) Rented: (Not available in 2021) Seasonal Rate (Jan - Mar) - $2,800* Off-Season Rate (Apr - Dec) -
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1431 AQUI ESTA
1431 Aqui Esta Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1517 sqft
Furnished OFF SEASON, now through December, 3 months min rental. THIS IS ALREADY RENTED FOR 2020 RENTAL 3/2/1 ground floor 3 bedroom, end unit condo! Furnished beautifully with a bright and airy open floor plan is perfect for entertaining guests.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
95 North Marion Ct #135
95 North Marion Court, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2468 sqft
95 North Marion Ct #135 Available 08/01/20 Luxury Punta Gorda Condominium - Views, views, views. Luxury 3d floor 2/3-bedroom condo overlooking the Peace river and Charlotte Harbor.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
85 VIVANTE BOULEVARD
85 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2338 sqft
ANNUAL FURNISHED RENTAL Experience resort style living in the gated community of VIVANTE, Huge 3/bedroom 2.5 bath rent is $2400, security deposit $2500.00 available 8-1-20 located in the beautiful deed restricted community of PUNTA GORDA ISLES.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
2002 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD
2002 Bal Harbor Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1517 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL - BEAUTIFUL FIRST FLOOR, END UNIT WITH STUNNING SAILBOAT WATER VIEWS AND A ONE CAR GARAGE! Spacious kitchen offers a breakfast bar and pantry. Bonus room across from the kitchen is perfect for a formal dining room.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
3701 ALBACETE CIRCLE
3701 Albacete Circle, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1451 sqft
Live in Style at Villas at Burnt Store Isles: Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath with Den that can be used as a 3rd. bedroom, office or play room.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
337 COLDEWAY DRIVE
337 Coldeway Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1111 sqft
Rent $2500.00 plus tax, 2/2 with 1 covered parking space. Easy ground floor unit available 3+ months. Lovely private poolside condo with lanai, 2 queen beds, washer, dryer with wifi and cable.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
265 Coldeway Dr Unit D6
265 Coldeway Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1111 sqft
265 Coldeway Dr D6 - AVAILABLE NOW FOR 202 SEASON - 4 MONTH MINIMUM 2 bed 2 bath top floor unit with stairs in the Bridgepoint Condominiums... Nestled in the sought after Punta Gorda Isles.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
745 BIMINI LANE
745 Bimini Lane, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2419 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL, MAY AND JUNE AVAILABLE - STUNNING CANAL WATER VIEWS FROM THIS GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM PUNTA GORDA ISLES HOME! Bright and airy with vaulted ceilings and large sliders and windows providing beautiful views.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
99 VIVANTE BOULEVARD
99 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1698 sqft
FURNISHED Annual Vivante Condo, two bedroom, two bath, with garage to enjoy year round sunsets. Enjoy Vivante with the great resort living feel with amenities to include, two swimming pools, both a 25 ft meter pool and a gorgeous infinity edge pool.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1 Colony Point Drive - 1, Unit #A 8
1 Colony Point Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1564 sqft
We have a new 2 bedroom 2 bath condo right on Charlotte Harbor immediately available for an annual lease. You can enjoy watching nature at its finest while sitting in your first floor lanai just 25 feet from the water's edge.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
89 VIVANTE BOULEVARD
89 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2338 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 2020 - DECEMBER $2200!! Million dollar views from this Harbor front condo with private elevator access, harbor view and spacious lanai.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
2101 WYATT CIRCLE
2101 Wyatt Circle, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2642 sqft
**RENTED FOR SEASON 2021 JANUARY THROUGH APRIL. ** Other months may be available, call for rates and dates. Beautiful custom built three bedroom home on saltwater canal with a heated pool.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
97 VIVANTE BOULEVARD
97 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1485 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SEASONAL RENTAL **4 Months Required**. - BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM VIVANTE UNIT! This spacious home features a kitchen boasts ample cabinetry, a planning desk, and a dining area with a private entrance to the lanai.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
26248 STILLWATER CIRCLE
26248 Stillwater Circle, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1269 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL UNFURNISHED $1700 SEMINOLE LAKES- This lovely 2/2/2 home WILL BE UNFURNISHED.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
3919 SAN ROCCO
3919 San Rocco Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1020 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL, 3 Month Minimum 2700.00+ tax 1000.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
93 VIVANTE BOULEVARD
93 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
2338 sqft
Stunning RARE harbor front Seasonal Rental $4,100/month + tax 1000.00 Deposit, (minimum of 3 months required, additional months will be discounted) Please ask us for rates for renting 6months or 12months.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
701 VIA FORMIA
701 Via Formia, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1802 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL AVAILABLE DECEMBER-APRIL- STUNNING VIEWS FROM THIS 3 BEDROOM TROPICAL OASIS! Expansive lanai with beautiful water views. Kitchen is updated has granite counters & stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
311 GARVIN STREET
311 Garvin Street, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1114 sqft
DEEDED BOAT LIFT - 5 Minutes to Charlotte Harbor. Live on the water with your boat docked outside. This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with direct access to open water so you can live your dream year round.
