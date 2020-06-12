/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:02 AM
94 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Punta Gorda, FL
1 of 32
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
265 Coldeway Dr Unit D6
265 Coldeway Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1111 sqft
265 Coldeway Dr D6 - AVAILABLE NOW FOR 202 SEASON - 4 MONTH MINIMUM 2 bed 2 bath top floor unit with stairs in the Bridgepoint Condominiums... Nestled in the sought after Punta Gorda Isles.
1 of 26
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
1031 W. Retta Esplanade Unit 134
1031 West Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1404 sqft
*** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL Available: June 2020 (This property is only available until the end of 2020) Rented: to May 2020 (Not available in 2021) Seasonal Rate (Jan - Mar) - $2,800* Off-Season Rate (Apr
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
342 W ANN STREET
342 West Ann Street, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1114 sqft
This is a 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Duplex with a carport. There are lots of upgrades in this one and lawn care in included in the rent. Should be ready for you to move in by July 1.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
97 VIVANTE BOULEVARD
97 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1485 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL **4 Months Required**. - BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM VIVANTE UNIT! This spacious home features a kitchen boasts ample cabinetry, a planning desk, and a dining area with a private entrance to the lanai.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
26248 STILLWATER CIRCLE
26248 Stillwater Circle, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1269 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL $1700 SEMINOLE LAKES- This lovely 2/2/2 home is conveniently partially Furnished it has just enough of the basics and room enough for some of your own must have items! There is even a golf cart to enjoy the popular gated golf community
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1611 ATARES DRIVE
1611 Atares Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1617 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL 2/2/2 plus bonus den-$1700.00/ $1900 security deposit, this awesome Villa is on ST.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3919 SAN ROCCO
3919 San Rocco Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1020 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL, 3 Month Minimum 2700.00+ tax 1000.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2814 MAGDALINA DRIVE
2814 Magdalina Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
Light and Bright 2 bed 2 bath Duplex in Punta Gorda Isles Tile in Common Areas, Laminate in bedrooms tiled shower in master with door to pool, large spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and spacious living are also separate laundry near
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
311 GARVIN STREET
311 Garvin Street, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1114 sqft
DEEDED BOAT LIFT - 5 Minutes to Charlotte Harbor. Live on the water with your boat docked outside. This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with direct access to open water so you can live your dream year round.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
4000 BAL HARBOR
4000 Bal Harbor Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1092 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL- BEAUTIFUL WATER VIEW FROM THIS 2nd FLOOR 2 BEDROOM CONDO. Fully equipped spacious kitchen with breakfast bar and separate dining area.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
118 TROPICANA DRIVE
118 Tropicana Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1607 sqft
Now available is this great home located in Charlotte County's most desirable area, Punta Gorda Isles. This newly updated home has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and washer/dryer included.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3233 WOOD THRUSH DRIVE
3233 Wood Thrush Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1024 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL - WATER VIEWS FROM THIS 2nd floor TROPICAL CONDO OASIS! 2 bed/2 full baths Comfortable lanai for dining and relaxing. Beautiful updated comfortable furnishings throughout. Kitchen equipped with all of the necessities.
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3245 PURPLE MARTIN DRIVE
3245 Purple Martin Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1264 sqft
Punta Gorda Isles ~ Seasonal/Short Term Rental ~ (Rented for Jan, Feb & March 2021) other dates still available. Nicely Decorated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 2nd Floor End Unit Condo with Dock.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
90 VIVANTE BOULEVARD
90 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1803 sqft
TOP FLOOR IN DESIRABLE RESORT STYLE VIVANTE! LEASE OR PURCHASE! LEASE PURCHASE OPTION! SPACIOUS, OPEN PLAN, OVERLOOKS LAKE & SURROUNDING AREA, SUNRISE VIEWS! TILE FLOORS THRUOUT EXCEPT 2 LARGE BEDROOMS.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
268 LEWIS CIRCLE
268 Lewis Circle, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
2022 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL - GORGEOUS WATER VIEWS FROM THIS SECOND STORY CORNER UNIT! Volume ceilings and a bright, airy open floor plan. Gourmet kitchen with ample cabinetry, granite counters, breakfast bar, breakfast nook and separate formal dining room.
1 of 26
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
509 Palm Ave
509 Palm Avenue, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1164 sqft
509 Palm Ave Available 04/13/20 In the heart of the Historical District - Rare opportunity to live in the heart of Punta Gorda Historic District.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3627 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD
3627 Bal Harbor Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1105 sqft
Partially furnished annual rental, 2 Bedroom second floor condo unit. Private and desired smaller condo community with golf course views. Spacious kitchen has ample cabinetry, breakfast bar and large pantry.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1020 W MARION AVENUE
1020 West Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
999 sqft
LEASED JAN - MARCH 2021This adorable 2 bedroom, 1 and a half bathroom townhouse is in the heart of Punta Gorda, right next to Fishermen's Village and walking distance to everything that Punta Gorda has to offer! This condo has recently been
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3251 WHITE IBIS COURT
3251 White Ibis Court, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1025 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW THRU 1/31/2021!***3 MONTH MINIMUM, WONDERFUL PUNTA GORDA ISLES 2/2 CONDO OVERLOOKS POOL AND CANAL! ***HAS A BOAT SLIP!***REFRESHED LAST YEAR W/NEW CARPET, PAINT, WASHER/DRYER & APPLIANCES ARE FAIRLY NEW TOO! LIGHT & BRIGHT, 2ND FLR.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
130 BREAKERS COURT
130 Breakers Court, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1544 sqft
Available furnished or unfurnished. This 2 bedroom 1544 sq. ft condo is located in Punta Gorda Isles and is available for annual rent. It has a beautiful second floor water view from the lanai, overlooking the canal and your own slip with boat lift.
1 of 65
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3713 ALBACETE CIRCLE
3713 Albacete Circle, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1451 sqft
THIS PROPERTY IS BOOKED FROM 12/27/2020 TO 4/27/2021: This home located at Villas of Burnt Store Isles is pure Florida Style Living. Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage with Den, split floor plan with all the amenities needed.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3600 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD
3600 Bal Harbor Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1089 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath 2nd. Floor Condo located in Punta Gorda, Villas of Cedar Key: Condo is fully stocked with everything you will need for a home away from home.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
514 MATARES DRIVE
514 Matares Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1510 sqft
Furnished annual rental. This property is recently updated with tasteful furniture, granite countertops and wood floors. Located in PGI with easy access to all bars and restaurants, this only makes for a short drive to down town Punta Gorda.
Results within 1 mile of Punta Gorda
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
1 Unit Available
7521 West Lenox Circle - 1
7521 West Lenox Circle, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1498 sqft
Applications can be completed at www.buildusback.com. Anyone 18 or older needs to apply on the same application and pay $50 each. FREE MONTH RENT WITH 13 MONTH LEASE EXECUTED BY 03/31/2020 1 month free rent for a 13 month lease executed by 1/31/20
