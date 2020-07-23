/
charlotte county
278 Apartments for rent in Charlotte County, FL📍
28 Units Available
Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
Studio
$1,242
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,188
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1143 sqft
Springs at Port Charlotte is a brand new, pet-friendly, luxury apartment community in Port Charlotte, Florida. This gated community has easy access to I-75 & Publix Super Markets, Inc.
6 Units Available
Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln, Port Charlotte, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1477 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
1195 Highlands RD
1195 Highlands Road, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
FREE Application! Beautiful 3BR/2BA duplex for rent! Features open concept floor plan, vinyl plank flooring, and a beautiful kitchen with breakfast bar! This home is in a great location: only a quick 2-minute drive from Deep Creek Golf Club and a
1 Unit Available
Section 33
22362 Catherine AVE
22362 Catherine Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Nice 3 beds 1 bath home with a carport. Recently updated with newer kitchen and stainless appliances. Small pets okay. First, last, security to move in. Credit score 600+. Fast approval.
1 Unit Available
99 VIVANTE BOULEVARD
99 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1915 sqft
PARADISE AWAITS AT SOUGHT AFTER VIVANTE!! This corner unit, 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo provides peaceful lake views and natural lighting from every room; featuring a double lanai with Southern exposure.
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
26485 Rampart Boulevard, Unit B6
26485 Rampart Boulevard, Harbour Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
860 sqft
GROUND FLOOR. Annual, unfurnished rental. Cute, clean and quiet 2/2 condo in Punta Gorda with community pool and no rear neighbors.
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
26378 Barbinos Drive
26378 Barbinos Drive, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1682 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2098241 Come tour this beautiful BRAND NEW 3 bedroom + Den, 2 bath spacious home in Punta Gorda.
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
298 Franca Street
298 Franca Street, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1682 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2098242 Come tour this beautiful BRAND NEW 3 bedroom + Den, 2 bath spacious home in Punta Gorda.
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
1185 Rio De Janeiro Avenue
1185 Rio De Janeiro Avenue, Charlotte County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,990
1788 sqft
Bright and Airy Rent-to-Own Home in Deep Creek! 10% of your rent goes towards the purchase of this BRIGHT AND AIRY nearly 1800 square feet ADAMS BUILT home features a true 4 BEDROOM floor plan! NEW AC IN 2019!!! Situated on a greenbelt, which adds
1 Unit Available
Section 6
101 Salem Avenue Northwest
101 Salem Avenue Northwest, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1451 sqft
Perfect Rent-to-Own Home on Sunrise Waterway! 10% of your rent goes towards the purchase of this home on SALTWATER CANAL front! Perfect for your year-round home or a Winter retreat!! Situated on the Sunrise Waterway -- by boat its less than 10
1 Unit Available
5329 Johnson Terrace
5329 Johnson Terrace, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1612 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
Section 41
17360 Shirley Avenue
17360 Shirley Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1209 sqft
MOVE IN BY JULY 31 - RECEIVE FREE 1/2 MONTH'S RENT WITH ONE YEAR LEASE OR A FREE FULL MONTH'S RENT WITH A 2+ YEAR LEASE! FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Welcome to Kairos Living, welcome
1 Unit Available
Section 23
2646 Rock Creek Drive
2646 Rock Creek Drive, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1200 sqft
MOVE IN BY JULY 31 - RECEIVE FREE 1/2 MONTH'S RENT WITH ONE YEAR LEASE OR A FREE FULL MONTH'S RENT WITH A 2+ YEAR LEASE! FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Welcome to Kairos Living, welcome
1 Unit Available
Section 21
18434 Evenglow Avenue
18434 Evenglow Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1209 sqft
MOVE IN BY JULY 31 - RECEIVE FREE 1/2 MONTH'S RENT WITH ONE YEAR LEASE OR A FREE FULL MONTH'S RENT WITH A 2+ YEAR LEASE! FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Welcome to Kairos Living, welcome
1 Unit Available
Section 10
505 Highland Avenue Northwest
505 Highland Avenue Northwest, Port Charlotte, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1209 sqft
MOVE IN BY JULY 31 - RECEIVE FREE 1/2 MONTH'S RENT WITH ONE YEAR LEASE OR A FREE FULL MONTH'S RENT WITH A 2+ YEAR LEASE! FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Welcome to Kairos Living, welcome
1 Unit Available
Section 21
2425 Santee Street
2425 Santee Street, Port Charlotte, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1209 sqft
MOVE IN BY JULY 31 - RECEIVE FREE 1/2 MONTH'S RENT WITH ONE YEAR LEASE OR A FREE FULL MONTH'S RENT WITH A 2+ YEAR LEASE! FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Welcome to Kairos Living, welcome
1 Unit Available
Section 10
433 Church Avenue Northwest
433 Church Avenue Northwest, Port Charlotte, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1209 sqft
MOVE IN BY JULY 31 - RECEIVE FREE 1/2 MONTH'S RENT WITH ONE YEAR LEASE OR A FREE FULL MONTH'S RENT WITH A 2+ YEAR LEASE! FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Welcome to Kairos Living, welcome
1 Unit Available
Section 12
1450 Beacon Drive
1450 Beacon Drive, Port Charlotte, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
MOVE IN BY JULY 31 - RECEIVE FREE 1/2 MONTH'S RENT WITH ONE YEAR LEASE OR A FREE FULL MONTH'S RENT WITH A 2+ YEAR LEASE! FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Welcome to Kairos Living, welcome
1 Unit Available
Section 26
1435 Fringe Street
1435 Fringe Street, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
10371 Grail Avenue
10371 Grail Avenue, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1612 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
27051 Curitiba Drive
27051 Curitiba Drive, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1482 sqft
Welcome home to this wonderful 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,482 sq. ft. home in Punta Gorda, FL! Lovely galley kitchen with granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet space. Spacious living room area. Master retreat features dual vanities.
1 Unit Available
Section 37
18356 ROBINSON AVENUE
18356 Robinson Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
904 sqft
Rentals go fast, act quickly! This will make the perfect place to call home. Conveniently located with all of Port Charlotte amenities close at hand. Situated on an oversized corner lot in a desirable neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
19208 Addison Avenue
19208 Addison Avenue, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2020 sqft
3/2/2 with lanai 19208 Addison Ave - 3/2/2 with lanai 19208 Addison Ave in Port Charlotte. Large spacious home with over 2000 sq ft of living. Formal Living and dining room. Large Family room which leads out to the large lanai. Split bedroom plan.
1 Unit Available
17676 Woodland Ct
17676 Woodland Ct, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1564 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Villa 2/2+Den: Annual Rental in Babcock Ranch - Property Id: 324643 *** Villa for YEARLY RENT *** at Babcock Ranch Trails Edge, $1,700/month, 2/2 + Den or 3rd BR, 1564 SF A/C, lake-front, BRAND NEW, TILES THROUGHOUT, 2-car
