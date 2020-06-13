52 Apartments for rent in Punta Gorda, FL with balcony

Apartment List
1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1031 W. Retta Esplanade Unit 134
1031 West Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1404 sqft
*** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL Available: June 2020 (This property is only available until the end of 2020) Rented: to May 2020 (Not available in 2021) Seasonal Rate (Jan - Mar) - $2,800* Off-Season Rate (Apr

1 of 26

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
509 Palm Ave
509 Palm Avenue, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1164 sqft
509 Palm Ave Available 04/13/20 In the heart of the Historical District - Rare opportunity to live in the heart of Punta Gorda Historic District.

1 of 65

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3713 ALBACETE CIRCLE
3713 Albacete Circle, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1451 sqft
THIS PROPERTY IS BOOKED FROM 12/27/2020 TO 4/27/2021: This home located at Villas of Burnt Store Isles is pure Florida Style Living. Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage with Den, split floor plan with all the amenities needed.
Results within 1 mile of Punta Gorda

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
25501 Gorham Lane
25501 Gorham Lane, Charlotte County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1846 sqft
Available Immediately is this Beautiful newer Home located in a Gated w/community pool aprx. 2.
Results within 5 miles of Punta Gorda
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
46 Units Available
Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
Studio
$992
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,077
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1143 sqft
Springs at Port Charlotte is a brand new, pet-friendly, luxury apartment community in Port Charlotte, Florida. This gated community has easy access to I-75 & Publix Super Markets, Inc.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated May 28 at 02:10pm
7 Units Available
Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln, Port Charlotte, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Deep Creek
1 Unit Available
26304 Explorer Rd
26304 Explorer Rd, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1255 sqft
This brand new construction home features an open concept living space, a laundry/mud room, vinyl plank flooring throughout, a covered porch, and more! The kitchen comes complete with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and a breakfast

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Section 25
1 Unit Available
540 Lindley Ter
540 Lindley Terrace Northeast, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1454 sqft
540 Lindley Ter Available 07/16/20 540 Lindley Terrace - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 - ANNUAL - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with Carport. Heated saltwater pool and cage built by Nautilus Pools in 2015. Concrete Seawall w/ dock and covered 8000 lb. boat lift.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Deep Creek
1 Unit Available
1275 Saxony Cir # 3102
1275 Saxony Circle, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1151 sqft
1275 Saxony Circle, unit 3102, Punta Gorda, FL 33983 - Annual unfurnished Rental. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1st floor condo at the Links Edge Community in Deep Creek has 1 covered parking space and a storage area off the front porch entry way.

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3310 Loveland Blvd - #408 ACH
3310 Loveland Blvd, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1044 sqft
Amazing condo on the Lake - Bright, airy & clean condo in the quiet & peaceful community of Lakes Edge.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
25050 Sandhill Boulevard - 1, Bldg 1 - Unit A3
25050 Sandhill Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Spacious, clean and ready for you! This 3 bedroom condo is bright and airy. Making it a great place to hang your hat and kick back. Tile floors. Come out and take a look! Laundry hookup in unit, nice closets.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
4525 Church Street
4525 Church Street, Charlotte Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!! This charming "Old Florida" style 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 1-car garage has been completely remodeled to include new paint on the interior/exterior, new flooring throughout, a spacious kitchen with new appliances,

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
16572 San Edmundo Road - 113
16572 San Edmundo Road, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY FOR AN ANNUAL LEASE, OR, 3 TO 6 MONTH LEASES! Fully furnished beautifully appointed GROUND LEVEL CORNER unit in a small complex in gorgeous Burnt Store Lakes! Water/Sewer/$150 cap on electric included on short term leases only.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
22234 EDGEWATER DRIVE
22234 Edgewater Drive, Charlotte Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1005 sqft
Marina Walk 2BR/2BA/screened patio nicely-maintained ground floor apartment available effective 7/15/2018.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
25225 RAMPART BOULEVARD
25225 Rampart Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
880 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! ANNUAL - UNFURNISHED RENTAL - Enjoy Breathtaking Lake Views from this immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Lakeshore Condominiums with screened in balcony. Fish off one of the many docks or lounge by the pool.

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Deep Creek
1 Unit Available
26300 RAMPART BOULEVARD
26300 Rampart Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1078 sqft
BIG PRICE REDUCTION!!!! HURRY THIS WON'T LAST. Lake Rio Townhomes is a condominium community located in the deed-restricted golf community of Deep Creek in the city of Punta Gorda, Florida.

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Deep Creek
1 Unit Available
26338 RAMPART BOULEVARD
26338 Rampart Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1078 sqft
Lake Rio Townhomes is a condominium community located in the deed-restricted golf community of Deep Creek in the city of Punta Gorda, Florida. Spacious two (2) Bedroom, 2 ½ Bathrooms approximately 1078 Sq.

1 of 10

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Deep Creek
1 Unit Available
1258 Saxony Cir
1258 Saxony Cir, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1255 sqft
Receive an $150 Target gift card when you lease by 4/15! Your first full month's rent is FREE when you sign a two year lease!! This gorgeous brand new construction home features vinyl plank flooring throughout (no carpet), an open concept living

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Section 8
1 Unit Available
1160 BARBOUR AVENUE
1160 Barbour Avenue Northwest, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1559 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 2020 - NOVEMBER 2020 - PARADISE AWAITS!! This immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house will exceed your every expectation! Newer kitchen with granite counter tops, bathrooms, floorings and comfortable décor.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Section 36
1 Unit Available
281 SEVERIN ROAD SE
281 Severin Road, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1622 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 2020!! This furnished 3 bedroom pool home with panoramic view of Baldwin Lake with sailboat access to Charlotte Harbor is only minutes to the Harbor and then on to Gulf of Mexico.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4056 OAKVIEW DRIVE
4056 Oakview Drive, Charlotte Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
956 sqft
THIS CONDO IS BOOKED FROM JANUARY 1, 2021 TO MARCH 31, 2021 Spacious two bedroom, two bath 2nd. Floor Condo in the Tala Lakes Condo Association. Fully Furnished with all the amenities needed for a getaway away extended Vacation.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Section 40
1 Unit Available
21667 EDGEWATER DRIVE
21667 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
2334 sqft
THIS HOUSE IS A GEM! A MUST RENT FOR SNOWBIRDS! Featuring a spacious living space with: • Pool Table/Billiards • Giant movie screen size TV • Cable/Internet • Bar table on back pool deck • Beautiful Screen-in pool and spa • Sand box • Dock/Boat

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Deep Creek
1 Unit Available
212 BOA VISTA STREET
212 Boa Vista Street, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2065 sqft
THIS HOME IS BOOKED FROM DECEMBER 1, 2020 TO JUNE 1st. 2021 Spacious Open Floor Plan: 3 bedroom, 2 ½ bath 2 car garage with Pool completely enclosed with screening. Kitchen has all updated appliances with breakfast nook eating area.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Section 37
1 Unit Available
18371 EDGEWATER DRIVE
18371 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1336 sqft
BOOKED JANUARY 2021 TO MARCH 2021 Beautiful and spacious Heated Pool Home in Port Charlotte located on Edgewater Drive: Two (2) Master bedroom style home with Three (3) Baths, two (2) car garage, and Solar Heated Pool.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Punta Gorda, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Punta Gorda renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

