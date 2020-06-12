Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:54 AM

106 Apartments for rent in Punta Gorda, FL with garage

Punta Gorda apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da...

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
559 Philodendron
559 Philodendron, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1616 sqft
SPACIOUS, UPDATED HOME IN PUNTA GORDA - * 3-BEDROOM, 2-BATH, 2-CAR GARAGE * OVERSIZED CORNER LOT * ONLY MIN TO US-41 AND I-75 * CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN PUNTA GORDA, PARKS, DINING ETC.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
40 Ocean Dr
40 Ocean Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2644 sqft
40 Ocean Drive, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 - Seasonal furnished rental, 3 month minimum. Other months may be available. Enjoy all Florida has to offer with this sailboat water front home.

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1615 Via Dolce Vita
1615 Via Dolce Vita, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1617 sqft
TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL RENTAL - * WATERFRONT * 3-BEDROOM, 2-BATH, 2-CAR GARAGE * WI-FI INTERNET * BASIC CABLE * CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN / PARKS * ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED** SEASONAL RENTAL. Available now. Rented Jan 1 thru April 30, 2020.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
650 Trumpet Tree
650 Trumpet Tree Street, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2005 sqft
Burnt Store Meadows Home on Double Lot - 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage annual rental has large lanai with vinyl windows. Open concept floor plan with separate dining room, breakfast area & wood burning fireplace in living area.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1031 W. Retta Esplanade Unit 134
1031 West Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1404 sqft
*** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL Available: June 2020 (This property is only available until the end of 2020) Rented: to May 2020 (Not available in 2021) Seasonal Rate (Jan - Mar) - $2,800* Off-Season Rate (Apr

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1301 Appian Drive
1301 Appian Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1961 sqft
1301 Appian Lane - AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2021. 3 MONTH MINIMUM.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2000 Bal Harbor Blvd Unit 122
2000 Bal Harbor Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1517 sqft
2000 Bal Harbor Punta Gorda 33950 - Enjoy your morning coffee from this SECOND floor 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 car detached garage condo in beautiful Punt Gorda Isles.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
2101 WYATT CIRCLE
2101 Wyatt Circle, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2642 sqft
**RENTED FOR SEASON 2021 JANUARY THROUGH APRIL. ** Other months may be available, call for rates and dates. Beautiful custom built three bedroom home on saltwater canal with a heated pool.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
3840 SAINT GIRONS DRIVE
3840 Saint Girons Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2328 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL!! PARADISE AWAITS YOU!! GORGEOUS 3 bedroom/2 bath PLUS den, salt waterfront home in Burnt Store Isles with wide canal view and 84 ft of seawall, sailboat access & boat lift.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
26248 STILLWATER CIRCLE
26248 Stillwater Circle, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1269 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL $1700 SEMINOLE LAKES- This lovely 2/2/2 home is conveniently partially Furnished it has just enough of the basics and room enough for some of your own must have items! There is even a golf cart to enjoy the popular gated golf community

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1611 ATARES DRIVE
1611 Atares Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1617 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL 2/2/2 plus bonus den-$1700.00/ $1900 security deposit, this awesome Villa is on ST.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
315 CAICOS DRIVE
315 Caicos Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2380 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL - BEAUTIFUL CANAL FRONT HOME, BEST and RARE PGI LOCATION. Spacious kitchen with ample cabinetry and counter space, a breakfast bar and a separate casual and formal dining area. Beautiful built in dining hutch.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
701 VIA FORMIA
701 Via Formia, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1802 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL AVAILABLE DECEMBER-APRIL- STUNNING VIEWS FROM THIS 3 BEDROOM TROPICAL OASIS! Expansive lanai with beautiful water views. Kitchen is updated has granite counters & stainless steel appliances.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
2814 MAGDALINA DRIVE
2814 Magdalina Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
Light and Bright 2 bed 2 bath Duplex in Punta Gorda Isles Tile in Common Areas, Laminate in bedrooms tiled shower in master with door to pool, large spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and spacious living are also separate laundry near

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
219 LEWIS CIRCLE
219 Lewis Circle, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
Beautiful, newly constructed, clean, fresh, spacious rental home located in the heart of the beautiful, well sought after PGI (Punta Gorda Isles). Punta Gorda located in Charlotte County was voted one of the top ten retirement communities in the U.S.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
215 LEWIS CIRCLE
215 Lewis Circle, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
Beautiful, newly constructed, clean, fresh, spacious rental home located in the heart of the beautiful, well sought after PGI (Punta Gorda Isles) Punta Gorda located in Charlotte County was voted one of the top ten retirement communities in the U.S.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
118 TROPICANA DRIVE
118 Tropicana Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1607 sqft
Now available is this great home located in Charlotte County's most desirable area, Punta Gorda Isles. This newly updated home has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and washer/dryer included.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
3830 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD
3830 Bal Harbor Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1441 sqft
WOW!! 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Villa located on a Sailboat Access canal in the desired Punta Gorda Isles has everything you would want in home. Tranquil water views whether sitting by your private lanai or by the pool.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
7355 SCHEFFLERA
7355 Schefflera, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2132 sqft
Seasonal or Annual furnished Rental $3,300/month + tax $1,000 deposit RARE small non shed dog allowed - 3 BEDROOM + OFFICE HOME IN BURNT STORE MEADOWS (not the Marina) this neighborhood is just 10 mins to DT Punta Gorda.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1594 SAN MARINO COURT
1594 San Marino Court, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2391 sqft
SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL - GORGEOUS, CUSTOM BUILT 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATHROOM HOME WITH WIDE WATER VIEWS! Bright and airy open floor plan with vaulted and tray ceilings, huge windows and sliders throughout the home.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
3830 SAINT KITTS COURT
3830 St Kitts Court, Punta Gorda, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
2914 sqft
/3/2 Lovely canal waterfront vacation rental in high demand area of Punta Gorda Isles (PGI) ******Booked for 1/1/20-5/8/20 ****** Available as a weekly rental, please call for rates.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1200 MINEO DRIVE
1200 Mineo Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1998 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL 4 month min. - GORGEOUS WATER VIEWS FROM THIS LARGE 3 BEDROOM HOME IN PUNTA GORDA ISLES! Spacious living room AND den provide plenty of room to entertain guests.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
268 COLONY POINT
268 Colony Point Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1307 sqft
AVAILABLE WATERFRONT COTTAGE POOL HOME - 3 Month Min - This Key West Style 4 bedroom waterfront pool home with 1 car garage and wide stunning views on sailboat water. This home has 2 queen beds, 1 trundle bed and 1 set of bunk beds.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
3636 ARUBA COURT
3636 Aruba Court, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1897 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 1 2020 - OCTOBER 2020 - Furnished 3 bedroom - 2 bathroom pool home in Punta Gorda Isles. Breathtaking views from all rooms!!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Punta Gorda, FL

Punta Gorda apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

