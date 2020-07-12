597 Apartments for rent in Kendall Green, Pompano Beach, FL

/
Verified
$
17 Units Available
Luzano
100 NW 33rd St, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,725
1518 sqft
Modern community just minutes from I-95. This resort-like area offers a pool, playground, garage and dog park. Interiors include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
1 Unit Available
3281 E Golf Blvd Apt 22
3281 East Golf Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
939 sqft
NICE TOWNHOME IN THE HEART OF POMPANO. VERY QUIET AND CALM COMMUNITY.
10 Units Available
Pompano Palms Apartments
401 NW 34th St, Pompano Beach, FL
Studio
$1,081
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,266
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
903 sqft
Conveniently located near I-95 and the Hillsboro Beach, these units provide dishwasher, appliances and air conditioning, along with laundry facilities pool, playground, tennis courts and on-site maintenance. Floor plans available for studios through two-bedroom units.
1 Unit Available
1416 NE 28th St
1416 Northeast 28th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Updated 4 / 2 in Cresthaven Community, Open floor plan, Tile flooring throughout, Beautiful kitchen with Wood Cabinetry & counter-tops, Appliances, Updated bathrooms, , No HOA ruling!!! **Pet Friendly* Spacious Fenced-In backyard and STORM SHUTTERS
1 Unit Available
311 Leisure Blvd
311 Leisure Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1157 sqft
**Also, offered FOR SALE, with OWNER FINANCING POSSIBLE** This is one of the Nicest Homes in Leisureville! Fresh and Clean, this home has been lovingly cared for, and it shows! Pretty gardens surround, and there are thoughtful details evident
1 Unit Available
373 NE 47th Pl
373 Northeast 47th Place, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1569 sqft
If you are looking for a great place to live which is Minutes to the beach…Check this out! Beautiful and spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
3360 NE 12TH AVE
3360 Northeast 12th Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
824 sqft
GREAT HOUSE WITH A HUGE FENCED IN BACKYARD. 2/1 PLUS A BONUS ROOM. FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE AND OUT AND BRAND NEW ROOF. TILE THROUGHOUT AND NEW CARPET IN BEDROOMS. ATTACHED UTILITY ROOM WITH WASHER/DRYER. PETS ALLOWED!
1 Unit Available
4351 lago dr , deerfie
4351 Lago Dr, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1 sqft
BRAND NEW TOWNHOME! BE THE FIRST TO ENJOY TO LIVE IN THIS AMAZING 3 BED & 2 ½ BATHS AT VELEIROS AT CRYSTAL LAKE DEERFIELD BEACH.
1 Unit Available
1079 Northwest 33rd Manor
1079 NW 33rd Mnr, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1420 sqft
1079 Northwest 33rd Manor, Pompano Beach, FL 33064 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
1 Unit Available
4200 NE 4th Ave
4200 Northeast 4th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,297
1732 sqft
4br, 2bath Beautiful Single Family Home Rental Newly Renovated, tile and wooden flooring, pets welcome - Kitchen and Baths renovated and are stunning! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home has plenty of space for family gatherings,
1 Unit Available
1750 NE 39th Ct Pompano Bch 803
1750 Northeast 39th Court, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
Rare opportunity villa with 1 car garage - Property Id: 301559 Two bedroom two bath one car garage 1 mile from the Villa front patio rear patio completely updated with wood floors Washer dryer just like a home Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 Unit Available
1101 Crystal Lake Dr
1101 Crystal Lake Drive, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
930 sqft
Location, location, location,Spacious 2bdrms 2 bths, condo with amazing lake view from balcony, close to shopping, dining, banking, bus and train route, Lobby is secured. Elevator building. Pool. no pets.All ages Welcome.
1 Unit Available
1075 NW 33rd Mnr
1075 NW 33rd Mnr, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
**MUST SEE** BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE WITH LAKE VIEW. 3 BED & 2 1/2 BATHS, BEST UPGRADED FROM BUILDER, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS,! HIGH CEILINGS.
1 Unit Available
1011 NW 6th Avenue
1011 NW 6th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1050 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath unfurnished unit. Tenant pays $50 water/sewer/trash.Pompano Garden Villas is a 15 unit multi-family building located in Pompano Beach 1 mile east of I-95.
1 Unit Available
402 SE 1st Ct
402 Northeast 1st Street, Pompano Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
Beautiful and modern waterfront townhome on Atlantic Blvd east of Dixie with easy access to I-95. Walk or bike ride to Pompano Beach, a mere 2 miles away. New construction 2016. This community sits on a canal with ocean access.
1 Unit Available
200 NE 7th St
200 Northeast 7th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Single Family home located in a corner lot . 2 bedroom 1 Bath with refinished Pine floors. Washer and dryer hook up. Home is located East of Dixie and North Atlantic Blvd in Pompano Beach.
1 Unit Available
1050 E Sample Rd
1050 East Sample Road, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
840 sqft
Beautiful, large, bottom floor corner unit condo!! 2 bed, 1 bath with tile floors throughout and a storage unit! Fantastic location close to highways and the beach. Good schools nearby. This property comes with an assigned parking spot.
1 Unit Available
4354 Northwest 9th Avenue #14-1C - 1
4354 NW 9th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great opportunity to live! Gardenview unit ready to move NOW! Gated Heritage 1 Bed/1.5 Baths. s. Tile Floors in living areas and Washer/Dryer in unit and A/C, Refrigerator. Bright unit. Amenities include a nice pool, clubhouse, gym, and Locker room.
1 Unit Available
2550 Northeast 8th Terrace
2550 Northeast 8th Terrace, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1097 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
4011 NW 7th Ave
4011 Northwest 7th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
Gorgeous and spacious home!!! (RLNE5400700)
1 Unit Available
2750 W Golf Blvd
2750 West Golf Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Rare opportunity to lease this unit which has been renovated top to bottom and very tastefully decorated. This is a fully furnished unit in the pristine community of Leisureville.
1 Unit Available
960 Crystal Lake Dr
960 Crystal Lake Drive, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
800 sqft
ENJOY RESORT STYLE LIVING IN THIS GORGEOUS, CORNER UNIT, PANORAMIC WATER VIEWS! WATER SKIING, CANOEING, KAYAKING, WAVE-RUNNING, AND MORE FROM YOUR OWN BACKYARD!! HEATED LAKE FRONT POOL ENJOY A DRINK ON THE DOCK WHILE YOU BARBECUE! BRAND NEW TILE
1 Unit Available
366 NE 47th Pl
366 Northeast 47th Place, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1569 sqft
Built in 2017 this Townhome is spacious, move in ready and up to date with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy a quiet family community that is conveniently located to the beach, shops and dining. Motivated Owner.
1 Unit Available
2650 W Golf Blvd
2650 West Golf Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
680 sqft
Beautifully updated 1st floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath on golf course. Beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout except bathroom & patio. Small pet ok with non-refundable deposit ($200). Active 55+ community.
