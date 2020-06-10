All apartments in Pompano Beach
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:41 AM

940 SE 10TH CT

940 Southeast 10th Court · (954) 673-9750
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

940 Southeast 10th Court, Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Cypress Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2065 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Short term rents minimum stay 5 days. Enjoy Tempurpedic mattresses! Home with a fabulous waterfront location, ocean access, and pool, minutes to the beach. Home has a very spacious design. Entertainment 55" 4K Smart ROKU TV with thousands of channels and app with audio system BOSE in the living room, each bedroom with 49" 4K Smart ROKU TV with thousands of channels. Very nice patio with pool with the possibility to fish directly from the patio. Whole new kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 940 SE 10TH CT have any available units?
940 SE 10TH CT has a unit available for $6,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 940 SE 10TH CT have?
Some of 940 SE 10TH CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 940 SE 10TH CT currently offering any rent specials?
940 SE 10TH CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 940 SE 10TH CT pet-friendly?
No, 940 SE 10TH CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pompano Beach.
Does 940 SE 10TH CT offer parking?
No, 940 SE 10TH CT does not offer parking.
Does 940 SE 10TH CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 940 SE 10TH CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 940 SE 10TH CT have a pool?
Yes, 940 SE 10TH CT has a pool.
Does 940 SE 10TH CT have accessible units?
No, 940 SE 10TH CT does not have accessible units.
Does 940 SE 10TH CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 940 SE 10TH CT has units with dishwashers.
