910 SE 5TH AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill internet access

Enjoy Tempurpedic mattresses! Tarpon Paradise Villa with a fabulous waterfront location, ocean access, and pool, minutes to the beach. This gorgeous home with nice furniture, on the water. Home has a very spacious design. House has a large glass sliding door overlooks the canal and the private pool. Attractions and plazas with shops around. Entertainment 55" 4K Smart ROKU TV with thousands of channels and app with audio system BOSE in the living room, each bedroom with 49" 4K Smart ROKU TV with thousands of channels and app, fast Internet connection, 70+ air TV channels. Very nice patio with pool with the possibility to fish directly from the patio. Whole new kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Only minutes to attractive beaches. Dream home for you boaters!!! Rent your dream house.