821 N Riverside Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym pool bbq/grill

Beautiful, updated 2/2.5 split bedroom corner condo in a Boutique building on the Intracoastal Waterway, Riverside Grande has all the benefits a newer building(2005)has to offer, high ceilings, impact windows and doors, custom wood cabinets, granite counters, Jacuzzi tub and step in shower in master bath, oversized custom designed walk in closet and much more. Marble flooring throughout w/ wood look tile in bedrooms, One balcony faces NW and can be accessed through living area or master bedroom w/ beautiful Intracoastal views, the other balcony is off second bedroom facing E with City & ocean views. Secure elevator opens to this units private foyer, Riverside Grande is a beautiful building with Intracoastal front pool, exercise room, and community dock.. small pet friendly!