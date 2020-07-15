All apartments in Pompano Beach
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:03 AM

821 N Riverside Dr

821 North Riverside Drive · (954) 695-3988
Location

821 North Riverside Drive, Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 701 · Avail. now

$4,150

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2495 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful, updated 2/2.5 split bedroom corner condo in a Boutique building on the Intracoastal Waterway, Riverside Grande has all the benefits a newer building(2005)has to offer, high ceilings, impact windows and doors, custom wood cabinets, granite counters, Jacuzzi tub and step in shower in master bath, oversized custom designed walk in closet and much more. Marble flooring throughout w/ wood look tile in bedrooms, One balcony faces NW and can be accessed through living area or master bedroom w/ beautiful Intracoastal views, the other balcony is off second bedroom facing E with City & ocean views. Secure elevator opens to this units private foyer, Riverside Grande is a beautiful building with Intracoastal front pool, exercise room, and community dock.. small pet friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 N Riverside Dr have any available units?
821 N Riverside Dr has a unit available for $4,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 821 N Riverside Dr have?
Some of 821 N Riverside Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 N Riverside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
821 N Riverside Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 N Riverside Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 821 N Riverside Dr is pet friendly.
Does 821 N Riverside Dr offer parking?
No, 821 N Riverside Dr does not offer parking.
Does 821 N Riverside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 821 N Riverside Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 N Riverside Dr have a pool?
Yes, 821 N Riverside Dr has a pool.
Does 821 N Riverside Dr have accessible units?
No, 821 N Riverside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 821 N Riverside Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 821 N Riverside Dr has units with dishwashers.
