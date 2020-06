Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher cable included parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher furnished ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

RARELY AVAILABLE 18TH FLOOR 2/2 CORNER APARTMENT W/ BREATHTAKING VIEWS FROM SOUTH TO NORTH AND DIRECT EAST. YOU CAN SEE PANORAMIC VIEWS GALORE. BEST VIEW IN AREA TO PIER AND LIGHTHOUSE.

LARGE WRAPAROUND BALCONY. FULLY FURNISHED ANNUAL RENTAL. ALL NEW WINDOWS AND DOORS PLUS HURRICANE SHUTTERS AS WELL.COMPLETELY TILED ON DIAGONAL. BEAUTIFUL FURNISHINGS, KING BED IN MASTER AND TWIN BEDS IN GUEST ROOM. TOTALLY UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHS. CROWN MOLDING THROUGHOUT. WOVEN WOOD SHADES ON WINDOWS. PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED BUILDING SMACK ON THE SAND W/ EXCLUSIVE BEACH ACCESS AND COVERED PARKING SPACE #136. BASIC CABLE INCLUDED AS WELL AS WATER & SEWER AND MONTHLY EXTERMINATOR. LAUNDRY ROOM ON EACH FLOOR. STORAGE LOCKER AVAILABLE TO TENANT.