Home
/
Pompano Beach, FL
/
4015 W Palm Aire Dr
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:02 AM

4015 W Palm Aire Dr

4015 West Palm Aire Drive · (954) 525-2200
Location

4015 West Palm Aire Drive, Pompano Beach, FL 33069
Palm Aire

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 901 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1390 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Minimum 6 Month plus or Annual Furnished Rental available in this totally renovated, fully furnished 3/2 corner unit with views of the city skyline in front and tree-top golf course and water view from the wrap-around screened balcony in the back. You will love the rich wood cabinetry, GRANITE countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. All IMPACT WINDOWS and IMPACT SLIDERS throughout. Updated bathrooms. W/D in unit. Bldg. 104 is right next door to the rec center with 6 tennis courts, volleyball, basketball, outdoor fitness and tot lot. Walk to the Skolnik Center, Palm Aire farmer's market and Palm Aire Publix. 3 top flight golf courses and a country club lifestyle. 15 minute drive to the beach and 15 minutes to Wilton Manors. Available for 6 months or longer. Showing Time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4015 W Palm Aire Dr have any available units?
4015 W Palm Aire Dr has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4015 W Palm Aire Dr have?
Some of 4015 W Palm Aire Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4015 W Palm Aire Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4015 W Palm Aire Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4015 W Palm Aire Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4015 W Palm Aire Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pompano Beach.
Does 4015 W Palm Aire Dr offer parking?
No, 4015 W Palm Aire Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4015 W Palm Aire Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4015 W Palm Aire Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4015 W Palm Aire Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4015 W Palm Aire Dr has a pool.
Does 4015 W Palm Aire Dr have accessible units?
No, 4015 W Palm Aire Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4015 W Palm Aire Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4015 W Palm Aire Dr has units with dishwashers.
