Last updated April 23 2020 at 3:05 AM

401 Sunset Drive

401 Sunset Drive · (786) 332-8827
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

401 Sunset Drive, Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS . Welcome to Sunset Drive Apartments a Luxury boutique 5 unit complex located in the heart of Pompano Beach. Newly renovated to a high standard , with it's own fully equipped kitchen, beautiful living room, modern bathroom and bedroom with a king size bed. The property is located 2 minutes walk to the beach. Sunset Drive Apartments Building is centrally located, a short walk across the street to the beach and less than a mile from downtown Pompano Beach restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Sunset Drive have any available units?
401 Sunset Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 Sunset Drive have?
Some of 401 Sunset Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Sunset Drive currently offering any rent specials?
401 Sunset Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Sunset Drive pet-friendly?
No, 401 Sunset Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pompano Beach.
Does 401 Sunset Drive offer parking?
No, 401 Sunset Drive does not offer parking.
Does 401 Sunset Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 Sunset Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Sunset Drive have a pool?
No, 401 Sunset Drive does not have a pool.
Does 401 Sunset Drive have accessible units?
No, 401 Sunset Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Sunset Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 Sunset Drive has units with dishwashers.
