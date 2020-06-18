401 Sunset Drive

Amenities

FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS . Welcome to Sunset Drive Apartments a Luxury boutique 5 unit complex located in the heart of Pompano Beach. Newly renovated to a high standard , with it's own fully equipped kitchen, beautiful living room, modern bathroom and bedroom with a king size bed. The property is located 2 minutes walk to the beach. Sunset Drive Apartments Building is centrally located, a short walk across the street to the beach and less than a mile from downtown Pompano Beach restaurants.