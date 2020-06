3225 NE 16

Amenities

CONDO IS OUTFITTED W/GERMICIDAL UV LIGHT WHICH CONTINUOUSLY FIGHTS MOLD,ALLERGIES & OTHER BIOLOGICAL CONTAMINATES IN THE AIR. BREATHE EASY KNOWING THAT THE AIR IS PROTECTED BY THIS PROVEN TECHNOLOGY. CONTEMPORARY FURNISHED 1/1 CONDO 1 BLOCK TO THE BEACH.UPSCALE REMODELED KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTERTOP. MARBLE BATH W/ WALK IN SHOWER. SPACIOUS BEDROOM W/BUILT IN CLOSET. SMASHING TROPICAL SETTING W/HEATED POOL ,SHUFFLE BOARD, 2 BARBECUE GRILLS & LOUNGING AREA..

CLOSE BY FABULOUS DINING, SHOPPING, POMPANO FISHING PIER,THE ALSDORF PARK BOAT RAMP,POMPANO BEACH TENNIS CENTER, THE GREG NORMAN GOLF COURSE & THE GOODYEAR BLIMP BASE-W/ A RUNNING & BIKING COURSE - NEARBY MAJOR AIRPORTS.PICK UP THE WATER TAXI W/STOPS ALONG THE INTRACOASTAL. FISHING & DIVING EXCURSIONS OUT OF HISTORIC HILLSBORO INLET .