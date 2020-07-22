3201 NE 14th St Causeway NW

Amenities

Beautiful newly renovated corner unit beach condo. Centrally located near local beaches and Pompano Beach's hottest restaurants and nightlife. Spacious two bedroom, one Jack & Jill bathroom, with amazing finishes throughout. Beautiful rustic wood-like tile, designer kitchen with custom made cabinets, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous updated bathroom with dual sinks, recently installed AC units, and impact windows throughout. Amenities include immaculately kept pool and clubhouse. Positioned East of the Intracoastal - 5 min walk to the beach, pier, restaurants and shopping, near water taxi stop and marina, close to the city park, golf course, AMC movie theater, Whole Foods & LA Fitness. This rare updated 2 bed corner unit a stones throw from the beach won't last.