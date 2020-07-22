All apartments in Pompano Beach
3201 NE 14th St Causeway NW

3201 Northeast 14th Street Causeway · (561) 409-7622
Location

3201 Northeast 14th Street Causeway, Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
media room
Beautiful newly renovated corner unit beach condo. Centrally located near local beaches and Pompano Beach's hottest restaurants and nightlife. Spacious two bedroom, one Jack & Jill bathroom, with amazing finishes throughout. Beautiful rustic wood-like tile, designer kitchen with custom made cabinets, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous updated bathroom with dual sinks, recently installed AC units, and impact windows throughout. Amenities include immaculately kept pool and clubhouse. Positioned East of the Intracoastal - 5 min walk to the beach, pier, restaurants and shopping, near water taxi stop and marina, close to the city park, golf course, AMC movie theater, Whole Foods & LA Fitness. This rare updated 2 bed corner unit a stones throw from the beach won't last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3201 NE 14th St Causeway NW have any available units?
3201 NE 14th St Causeway NW has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3201 NE 14th St Causeway NW have?
Some of 3201 NE 14th St Causeway NW's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3201 NE 14th St Causeway NW currently offering any rent specials?
3201 NE 14th St Causeway NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 NE 14th St Causeway NW pet-friendly?
No, 3201 NE 14th St Causeway NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pompano Beach.
Does 3201 NE 14th St Causeway NW offer parking?
No, 3201 NE 14th St Causeway NW does not offer parking.
Does 3201 NE 14th St Causeway NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3201 NE 14th St Causeway NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 NE 14th St Causeway NW have a pool?
Yes, 3201 NE 14th St Causeway NW has a pool.
Does 3201 NE 14th St Causeway NW have accessible units?
No, 3201 NE 14th St Causeway NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 NE 14th St Causeway NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3201 NE 14th St Causeway NW has units with dishwashers.
