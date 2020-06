Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated pool elevator sauna ice maker

Spacious and beautifully renovated two bedroom/two bathroom unit for rent in desirable Palm-Aire with a beautiful Golf Course View! Palm-Aire offers golf, pool, sauna and bike/walk paths. It is a short drive to the beach and everything Pompano has to offer: new pier, cafes and restaurants, parks and stores! Rent includes: water, trash, sewer, cable and internet. Easy living first floor unit.

Available immediately.