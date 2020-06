2900 N Course Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated pool playground elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible basketball court elevator playground pool bbq/grill hot tub sauna

IT'S ALL ABOUT LOCATION AND VIEW!!! UPGRADED CONDO, TASTEFULLY APPOINTED, CAN BE RENTED FURNISHED OR WITHOUT FURNITURE. LARGE AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN, WITH EATING KITCHEN, 2 MASTER BEDROOMS WITH WALKING CLOSETS, WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNIT. FANTASTIC VIEW OF THE LAKE, FOUNTAINE,GOLF COURSE...PORCELAIN TILES THROUGHOUT..COMPLEX OFFERS RESORT STYLE AMENITIES INCLUDING HEATED POOL, SAUNA, SPA, BBQ COOKING AREA, TENIS, BASKETBALL, PLAYGROUND, WALKING PATHS, AND MUCH MORE....CLOSE TO CHOPPING, DINNING, ISLES CASINO, BEACHES AND ALL MAJOR HIGHWAYS