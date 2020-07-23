2840 NE 14th Street Cswy

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities car wash area elevator on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

Great location 1/1 condo unit in the second floor very specious,Unit has a new A/C and elevators; This boutique building has an amazing view of the marina and intercoastal enjoy the amazing sunset and watching boats from the pool deck passing by. Condo located at walking distance to the renovated Pompano beach. Very close to shopping plazas,restaurants and more. Laundry facility same floor steps away from unit, 1 assigned parking, car washing station and plenty of guess parking. Association approval required. The condo association requires a refundable common element security deposit in the same amount of one month's rent.