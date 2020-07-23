All apartments in Pompano Beach
2840 NE 14th Street Cswy

2840 Northeast 14th Street Causeway · No Longer Available
Location

2840 Northeast 14th Street Causeway, Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Avalon Harbor

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car wash area
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Great location 1/1 condo unit in the second floor very specious,Unit has a new A/C and elevators; This boutique building has an amazing view of the marina and intercoastal enjoy the amazing sunset and watching boats from the pool deck passing by. Condo located at walking distance to the renovated Pompano beach. Very close to shopping plazas,restaurants and more. Laundry facility same floor steps away from unit, 1 assigned parking, car washing station and plenty of guess parking. Association approval required. The condo association requires a refundable common element security deposit in the same amount of one month's rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2840 NE 14th Street Cswy have any available units?
2840 NE 14th Street Cswy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pompano Beach, FL.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2840 NE 14th Street Cswy have?
Some of 2840 NE 14th Street Cswy's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2840 NE 14th Street Cswy currently offering any rent specials?
2840 NE 14th Street Cswy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2840 NE 14th Street Cswy pet-friendly?
No, 2840 NE 14th Street Cswy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pompano Beach.
Does 2840 NE 14th Street Cswy offer parking?
Yes, 2840 NE 14th Street Cswy offers parking.
Does 2840 NE 14th Street Cswy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2840 NE 14th Street Cswy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2840 NE 14th Street Cswy have a pool?
Yes, 2840 NE 14th Street Cswy has a pool.
Does 2840 NE 14th Street Cswy have accessible units?
No, 2840 NE 14th Street Cswy does not have accessible units.
Does 2840 NE 14th Street Cswy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2840 NE 14th Street Cswy has units with dishwashers.
