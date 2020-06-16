All apartments in Pompano Beach
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:20 PM

2750 W Golf Blvd

2750 West Golf Boulevard · (954) 253-5500
Location

2750 West Golf Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL 33064
Leisureville

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 235 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Rare opportunity to lease this unit which has been renovated top to bottom and very tastefully decorated. This is a fully furnished unit in the pristine community of Leisureville. Beautiful golf course view from the enclosed and air-conditioned Florida room. This extension is livable space and could be also used as a dining room area. Community offers many amenities including 2 heated pools, 2 club houses, free golf, shuttle buses to area destinations, etc. Leisureville is within a couple of miles of the beach and so many restaurants, shopping and local attractions. To move in, just bring your your clothes and toothbrush! One-year lease only. No pets. Association represents itself as a 55 and over community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2750 W Golf Blvd have any available units?
2750 W Golf Blvd has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2750 W Golf Blvd have?
Some of 2750 W Golf Blvd's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2750 W Golf Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2750 W Golf Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2750 W Golf Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2750 W Golf Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pompano Beach.
Does 2750 W Golf Blvd offer parking?
No, 2750 W Golf Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2750 W Golf Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2750 W Golf Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2750 W Golf Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2750 W Golf Blvd has a pool.
Does 2750 W Golf Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2750 W Golf Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2750 W Golf Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2750 W Golf Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
