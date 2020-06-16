2750 W Golf Blvd

Amenities
Rare opportunity to lease this unit which has been renovated top to bottom and very tastefully decorated. This is a fully furnished unit in the pristine community of Leisureville. Beautiful golf course view from the enclosed and air-conditioned Florida room. This extension is livable space and could be also used as a dining room area. Community offers many amenities including 2 heated pools, 2 club houses, free golf, shuttle buses to area destinations, etc. Leisureville is within a couple of miles of the beach and so many restaurants, shopping and local attractions. To move in, just bring your your clothes and toothbrush! One-year lease only. No pets. Association represents itself as a 55 and over community.