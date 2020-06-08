All apartments in Pompano Beach
Last updated May 14 2020 at 10:37 PM

2671 S Course Dr

2671 South Course Drive · (954) 892-1400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2671 South Course Drive, Pompano Beach, FL 33069
Palm Aire

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 910 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
BEST PENTHOUSE VALUE IN PALM-AIRE COUNTRY CLUB. SHORT-TERM LEASE (June 1 - November 1) Just $1,800.00 per month for this 9th story 3-bedroom 2-bath 1,500 sp foot, plus large balcony with possibly he best golf-view of ay condo in the area. And----it comes fully-furnished, turnkey. Impeccable maintained, to make you feel immediately at home upon entering. Not just one pool but 2, each with different water temp. Walkt to restaurants, Walmart, Casino, banks, etc, etc. WONT'T LAST LONG, DON'T DELAY. OFF SEASON RENTAL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2671 S Course Dr have any available units?
2671 S Course Dr has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2671 S Course Dr have?
Some of 2671 S Course Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2671 S Course Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2671 S Course Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2671 S Course Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2671 S Course Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pompano Beach.
Does 2671 S Course Dr offer parking?
No, 2671 S Course Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2671 S Course Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2671 S Course Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2671 S Course Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2671 S Course Dr has a pool.
Does 2671 S Course Dr have accessible units?
No, 2671 S Course Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2671 S Course Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2671 S Course Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
