2671 S Course Dr

BEST PENTHOUSE VALUE IN PALM-AIRE COUNTRY CLUB. SHORT-TERM LEASE (June 1 - November 1) Just $1,800.00 per month for this 9th story 3-bedroom 2-bath 1,500 sp foot, plus large balcony with possibly he best golf-view of ay condo in the area. And----it comes fully-furnished, turnkey. Impeccable maintained, to make you feel immediately at home upon entering. Not just one pool but 2, each with different water temp. Walkt to restaurants, Walmart, Casino, banks, etc, etc. WONT'T LAST LONG, DON'T DELAY. OFF SEASON RENTAL.