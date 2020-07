Amenities

Unit Amenities ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym

NICE 3 BEDROOMS HOUSE, 2 BATHROOMS, ALL TILE,GREAT LOCATION EAST OF US1. HOUSE HAS AN EXTRA ROOM CAN BE USE AS AN OFFICE. VERY CONVENIENT FOR A LARGE FAMILY. BACK YARD AND PORCH.

CLOSE TO RESTAURANTS,FITNESS, SHOPPING CENTER,MOVIES.VERY GOOD SCHOOLS, NO ASSOCIATION, FAST APPROVAL FOR THOSE WHO QUALIFY. GOOD CREDIT, PROOF OF INCOME, BACKGROUND CHECK, NO EVICTIONS.