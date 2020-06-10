All apartments in Pompano Beach
2306 Bay Drive

Location

2306 Bay Drive, Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Hillsboro Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$35,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 7 Bath · 7962 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
media room
OUTSTANDING POINT LOT ESTATE ON THE HILLSBORO INLET!! This Mediterranean home sits on just over half an acre with stunning ocean, inlet and lighthouse views! 3 stories with high end finishes throughout. Features include marble floors, gas fireplace, elevator, theater, office and gym. Gourmet eat-in kitchen with high end appliances and beautiful woodwork. Currently 5 bedrooms with gym to be converted to 6th bedroom. Over-sized master bedroom with ocean views. Vast outdoor covered verandas to enjoy the constant breeze. Resort style backyard includes a putting green, well manicured lawn and free form pool with swim up bar, tree house slide and Jacuzzi. Rent for $35,000/month annually.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2306 Bay Drive have any available units?
2306 Bay Drive has a unit available for $35,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2306 Bay Drive have?
Some of 2306 Bay Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2306 Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2306 Bay Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2306 Bay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2306 Bay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pompano Beach.
Does 2306 Bay Drive offer parking?
No, 2306 Bay Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2306 Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2306 Bay Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2306 Bay Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2306 Bay Drive has a pool.
Does 2306 Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 2306 Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2306 Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2306 Bay Drive has units with dishwashers.
