2306 Bay Drive

OUTSTANDING POINT LOT ESTATE ON THE HILLSBORO INLET!! This Mediterranean home sits on just over half an acre with stunning ocean, inlet and lighthouse views! 3 stories with high end finishes throughout. Features include marble floors, gas fireplace, elevator, theater, office and gym. Gourmet eat-in kitchen with high end appliances and beautiful woodwork. Currently 5 bedrooms with gym to be converted to 6th bedroom. Over-sized master bedroom with ocean views. Vast outdoor covered verandas to enjoy the constant breeze. Resort style backyard includes a putting green, well manicured lawn and free form pool with swim up bar, tree house slide and Jacuzzi. Rent for $35,000/month annually.