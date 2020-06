Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym pool hot tub sauna

EXTREMELY WELL MAINTAINED 2BED 2 BATH NEWLY RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS NEW BATHROOM VANITIES FRESHLY PAINTED AND READY TO MOVE IN. GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO I-95. WELL MAINTIANED GROUNDS BUILDINGS JUST PAINTED. RESORT STYLE LIVING IN A SPACIOUS CONDO WITH GREAT VIEWS OF THE LAKE AND POOL, CONVINIENT FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER. PLENTY OF AMENITIES, SWIMING POOL SAUNA HOT TUB GYM CLUB HOUSE AND MUCH MORE.