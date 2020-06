222 SW 1st St

Amenities

dishwasher pool clubhouse ice maker carpet range

2ND FLOOR ALL AGES...BIKE TO THE BEACH...ALL AGES REMODELLED CONDO 2 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS WATER VIEW UNIT 2ND FLOOR. CLUB HOUSE 2 SWIMMING POOLS, BIKE TO THE BEACH OR TAKE A WALK... WALKING DISTANCE TO COFFEE PLACES, RESTAURANTS AND ALL YOU NEED, CLOSE TO MAIN HIGHWAYS EASY ACCESS TO WHEREVER YOU NEED TO GO. NICE NEIGHBORHOOD, ACROSS THE STREET FROM CITY HALL. NO CARPET IN UNIT. FRIENDLY NEIGHBORS. IN THE HEART OF POMPANO BEACH.

Driving Directions: I-95 EXIT ATLANTIC BLVD EAST TO DIXIE HWY SOUTH/RIGHT TO FIRST STREET MAKE A RIGHT TO COMMUNITY ON RIGHT HAND SIDE

