All apartments in Pompano Beach
Find more places like 2206 S Cypress Bend Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pompano Beach, FL
/
2206 S Cypress Bend Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:19 AM

2206 S Cypress Bend Drive

2206 South Cypress Bend Drive · (917) 547-1190
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pompano Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

2206 South Cypress Bend Drive, Pompano Beach, FL 33069
Cypress Bend

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 905 · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING Pristine 2 bedrooms with 2 baths fully updated penthouse overlooking a canal. This unit features an open, light, bright and very spacious floor plan. Beautifully furnished and modernly decorated with a complete equipped eat-in kitchen. Spacious Master Bedroom with gorgeous En-Suite Bathroom. Screened in furnished balcony accessible from both living-room and master bedroom. Internet and cable are included! The friendly community of Cypress Bend offers great amenities such as tennis courts, basketball, 2 pools, Gym, club house, BBQ area, Playground, etc. Convenient to beaches, cafes restaurants, casinos and shopping center. Enjoy this little paradise away from home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2206 S Cypress Bend Drive have any available units?
2206 S Cypress Bend Drive has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2206 S Cypress Bend Drive have?
Some of 2206 S Cypress Bend Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2206 S Cypress Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2206 S Cypress Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2206 S Cypress Bend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2206 S Cypress Bend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pompano Beach.
Does 2206 S Cypress Bend Drive offer parking?
No, 2206 S Cypress Bend Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2206 S Cypress Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2206 S Cypress Bend Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2206 S Cypress Bend Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2206 S Cypress Bend Drive has a pool.
Does 2206 S Cypress Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 2206 S Cypress Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2206 S Cypress Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2206 S Cypress Bend Drive has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2206 S Cypress Bend Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

St. Andrews at Palm Aire
1000 SW 46th Ave
Pompano Beach, FL 33069
Island Club
3505 West Atlantic Boulevard
Pompano Beach, FL 33069
Pompano Palms Apartments
401 NW 34th St
Pompano Beach, FL 33313
Avana Bayview
1631 S Federal Hwy
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Bell Lighthouse Point
4611 N Federal Hwy
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
Broadstone Oceanside
1333 South Ocean Boulevard
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Atlantico at Palm Aire
3360 NW 1st Ct
Pompano Beach, FL 33069
Envy Pompano Beach
475 SE 1st Street
Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Similar Pages

Pompano Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPompano Beach 2 Bedroom ApartmentsPompano Beach Apartments with Pools
Pompano Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsPompano Beach Studio Apartments
Palm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Miramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandsPalm AireKendall Green
BeachCollier City
Snug HarborCypress Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity