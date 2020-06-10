1505 N Riverside Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator pool

VIEWS VIEWS VIEWS! Imagine waking up to breathtaking Ocean and amazing Intracoastal views everyday!

Take the Pompano Beach water taxi from right outside your door, walking distance to the beach. Close to everything!

The entire Building has been totally renovated offering great amenities. Great community with friendly people.

This beautiful 2 Bed/2 Bath unit is also fully renovated, freshly painted, with crown moldings and baseboards, Hurricane impact windows, new modern furniture, walk-in closet in master bedroom, Murphy Bed in guest Bedroom, beautiful open kitchen with a large granite counter top and bar that allows you to enjoy the gorgeous view while cooking. Available for a seasonal rent. Move In-Ready!!!