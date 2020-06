Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator on-site laundry pool lobby

Beautiful updated condo, spacious, move in condition, facing north with a view of the ocean and city. Unfurnished, laundry room on each floor, wide elevators, updated lobby. Pool and clubhouse for you to use. Walk to the beach and to the strip retail for your immediate needs.