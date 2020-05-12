All apartments in Plantation
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:19 PM

903 NW 79th Ter

903 Northwest 79th Terrace · (305) 281-8653
Location

903 Northwest 79th Terrace, Plantation, FL 33324

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Welcome to Longwood Village in the heart of Plantation, this one-story villa with an open floor plan and plenty of natural light; features white ceramic throughout the three-bedroom, two bathrooms. Large master bedroom with a walk-in closet. Relax in the screened-in back patio. Large kitchen, full-size washer/dryer, two assigned parking spaces, and plenty of guesses. The home has everything you want is an entertainer's dream. The community has a pool, walking distance to shopping areas, restaurants, a great location close to A school's shopping, and more—only minutes to all major highway & downtown Ft Lauderdale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 NW 79th Ter have any available units?
903 NW 79th Ter has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 903 NW 79th Ter have?
Some of 903 NW 79th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 NW 79th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
903 NW 79th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 NW 79th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 903 NW 79th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plantation.
Does 903 NW 79th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 903 NW 79th Ter does offer parking.
Does 903 NW 79th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 903 NW 79th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 NW 79th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 903 NW 79th Ter has a pool.
Does 903 NW 79th Ter have accessible units?
No, 903 NW 79th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 903 NW 79th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 903 NW 79th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 903 NW 79th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 903 NW 79th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
