903 NW 79th Ter

Welcome to Longwood Village in the heart of Plantation, this one-story villa with an open floor plan and plenty of natural light; features white ceramic throughout the three-bedroom, two bathrooms. Large master bedroom with a walk-in closet. Relax in the screened-in back patio. Large kitchen, full-size washer/dryer, two assigned parking spaces, and plenty of guesses. The home has everything you want is an entertainer's dream. The community has a pool, walking distance to shopping areas, restaurants, a great location close to A school's shopping, and more—only minutes to all major highway & downtown Ft Lauderdale.