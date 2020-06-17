861 Ixora Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

Paradise Tropical Resort Style Home. This beautifully updated pool home has a calming resort feel with all the comforts and amenities needed. Home features 3 bedrooms w/king bed in the master bedroom, 1 Queen bed, 1 full bed, beautiful porcelain tile, living room and separate dining room, 2 modern bathrooms 1 with standing shower other one with a tub. Private backyard, furnished patio area, covered carport parking. Located just a short drive from Ft. Lauderdale airport, Ft. laud Beach, Sawgrass Mall, Westfield Mall, Fountains Plaza, Las Olas, Hard Rock Casino, and Hollywood Beach. Very quiet family-oriented neighborhood. Experience a relaxing vacation and make this your home away from home