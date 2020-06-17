All apartments in Plantation
861 Ixora Ln

861 Ixora Lane · (754) 264-3030
Location

861 Ixora Lane, Plantation, FL 33317
Plantation Gardens

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1645 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Paradise Tropical Resort Style Home. This beautifully updated pool home has a calming resort feel with all the comforts and amenities needed. Home features 3 bedrooms w/king bed in the master bedroom, 1 Queen bed, 1 full bed, beautiful porcelain tile, living room and separate dining room, 2 modern bathrooms 1 with standing shower other one with a tub. Private backyard, furnished patio area, covered carport parking. Located just a short drive from Ft. Lauderdale airport, Ft. laud Beach, Sawgrass Mall, Westfield Mall, Fountains Plaza, Las Olas, Hard Rock Casino, and Hollywood Beach. Very quiet family-oriented neighborhood. Experience a relaxing vacation and make this your home away from home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 861 Ixora Ln have any available units?
861 Ixora Ln has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 861 Ixora Ln have?
Some of 861 Ixora Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 861 Ixora Ln currently offering any rent specials?
861 Ixora Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 861 Ixora Ln pet-friendly?
No, 861 Ixora Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plantation.
Does 861 Ixora Ln offer parking?
Yes, 861 Ixora Ln does offer parking.
Does 861 Ixora Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 861 Ixora Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 861 Ixora Ln have a pool?
Yes, 861 Ixora Ln has a pool.
Does 861 Ixora Ln have accessible units?
No, 861 Ixora Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 861 Ixora Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 861 Ixora Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 861 Ixora Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 861 Ixora Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
