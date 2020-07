Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 27! Stunning and newly remodeled. This corner 2 story townhouse has been remodeled from top to bottom. Features modern kitchen, new appliances, beautiful floors, lots of light, and one bedroom on the first floor. Please note that the garage has been converted into a bedroom. Landlord requires first month, last month, and one month security deposit. Pets ok with $300 pet fee.