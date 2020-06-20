8421 NW 12th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible clubhouse pool

Immaculate & spacious! This 2/2 villa sits on one of the most beautiful lots in the community with sprawling park-like views and peaceful meandering canal vista. Berber carpet in main living area. Enclosed, air conditioned bonus front den with decorator French sliding doors, large living room, formal dining room and lovely kitchen. Newer a/c unit for efficiency, newer washer & dryer & more! Impact glass door to rear patio takes advantage of the fabulous view! No pets or smokers, please. Just down the block from the clubhouse! (Owner requires masks & gloves when entering property; thank you). This is the home you've been waiting for!