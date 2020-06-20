All apartments in Plantation
Last updated May 24 2020 at 7:26 PM

8421 NW 12th St

8421 Northwest 12th Street · (954) 237-0400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8421 Northwest 12th Street, Plantation, FL 33322
Lauderdale West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit D67 · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
pool
Immaculate & spacious! This 2/2 villa sits on one of the most beautiful lots in the community with sprawling park-like views and peaceful meandering canal vista. Berber carpet in main living area. Enclosed, air conditioned bonus front den with decorator French sliding doors, large living room, formal dining room and lovely kitchen. Newer a/c unit for efficiency, newer washer & dryer & more! Impact glass door to rear patio takes advantage of the fabulous view! No pets or smokers, please. Just down the block from the clubhouse! (Owner requires masks & gloves when entering property; thank you). This is the home you've been waiting for!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8421 NW 12th St have any available units?
8421 NW 12th St has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8421 NW 12th St have?
Some of 8421 NW 12th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8421 NW 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
8421 NW 12th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8421 NW 12th St pet-friendly?
No, 8421 NW 12th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plantation.
Does 8421 NW 12th St offer parking?
No, 8421 NW 12th St does not offer parking.
Does 8421 NW 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8421 NW 12th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8421 NW 12th St have a pool?
Yes, 8421 NW 12th St has a pool.
Does 8421 NW 12th St have accessible units?
Yes, 8421 NW 12th St has accessible units.
Does 8421 NW 12th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8421 NW 12th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 8421 NW 12th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8421 NW 12th St has units with air conditioning.
