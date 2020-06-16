All apartments in Plantation
787 NW 91st Ter
Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:14 PM

787 NW 91st Ter

787 Northwest 91st Terrace · (954) 880-2550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

787 Northwest 91st Terrace, Plantation, FL 33324

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
new construction
SEASONAL or ANNUAL Corner TH 3be/2.5ba, located in the Colonnades in Plantation, Available Seasonal (6 Months or 12 months), great location close to the World Famous Mall Sawgrass Mills, shopping, restaurants and main highways, enjoy the South Florida style of living in this magnificent townhouse, fully renovated and decorated, Fully furnished for your convenience, 2 assigned parking spaces, very quiet and safe location, community pool, playground area, best price in West Broward, call now this is a MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 787 NW 91st Ter have any available units?
787 NW 91st Ter has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 787 NW 91st Ter have?
Some of 787 NW 91st Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 787 NW 91st Ter currently offering any rent specials?
787 NW 91st Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 787 NW 91st Ter pet-friendly?
No, 787 NW 91st Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plantation.
Does 787 NW 91st Ter offer parking?
Yes, 787 NW 91st Ter does offer parking.
Does 787 NW 91st Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 787 NW 91st Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 787 NW 91st Ter have a pool?
Yes, 787 NW 91st Ter has a pool.
Does 787 NW 91st Ter have accessible units?
No, 787 NW 91st Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 787 NW 91st Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 787 NW 91st Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 787 NW 91st Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 787 NW 91st Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
