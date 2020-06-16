787 NW 91st Ter

Amenities

SEASONAL or ANNUAL Corner TH 3be/2.5ba, located in the Colonnades in Plantation, Available Seasonal (6 Months or 12 months), great location close to the World Famous Mall Sawgrass Mills, shopping, restaurants and main highways, enjoy the South Florida style of living in this magnificent townhouse, fully renovated and decorated, Fully furnished for your convenience, 2 assigned parking spaces, very quiet and safe location, community pool, playground area, best price in West Broward, call now this is a MUST SEE!!